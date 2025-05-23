Samsung Galaxy S26: Biggest camera upgrade in years and everything you should know

After its release in January, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has finally calmed down. Now that the Galaxy S25 Edge has been introduced, many are talking about wanting a slim phone and others are wondering if we truly need them. Samsung has advanced the Galaxy S series with impressive upgrades and AI this year, while it is now preparing the next generation model. Some rumours about the Galaxy S26 series have appeared in recent weeks, giving us a glimpse of Samsung’s upcoming plans for next year. The new report reminds us that Samsung has finally decided to upgrade the main camera sensor on the Galaxy S26, something they haven’t done in three years. This is everything you should know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Camera upgrade

The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 should see a big improvement in photography with a new main sensor. Despite lower camera resolution, Samsung is said to go with a different ISOCELL GN sensor in the Galaxy S24 instead of the GN3. The change in camera hardware is taking place after three years since the last major update.

Some of the features you can expect from this release are:

The bigger pixels in the new sensor should allow for better light performance in dark settings. It means that in dim light, the picture will be brighter, cleaner and free from most unwanted noise.

More Details in Highlights and Shadows: Thanks to improvements in the sensor, most advanced models are able to capture both light and shadow details better and product images look more accurate and real.

With the same 50MP sensor, the new device delivers images that look sharper and have strong accuracy in colors.

Staying Competitive: An update for the sensor lets the S26 match the benefits added to other brand phones with new cameras and photo technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What can users expect?

The main change being reported is that Galaxy S26 Edge is replacing the usual Galaxy S26 Plus this year. Apple’s decision mirrors this, putting the 17 Plus aside to launch the more premium iPhone 17 Air. It is thought that the S26 Edge will have a more streamlined look and could feature improved screen curves than both Ultra and standard models.

Performance

Expect a significant leap in speed, graphics, and efficiency, whether you get the Snapdragon or Exynos variant.

Photography

The new camera sensor and potential telephoto upgrades will deliver better low-light shots, sharper images, and improved zoom.

Design

The introduction of the S26 Edge will bring a fresh look and feel, with a focus on slimness and premium aesthetics.

Software

One UI 8.5 and Android 16 will offer smarter, AI-driven features and a smoother user experience.

Galaxy S26 series processors: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and Exynos 2600

The high-end chipsets in the Galaxy S26 series are confirmed for many regions, where the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will power them and for select countries, likely Europe, the Exynos 2600 will be used. At its debut at the September 2025 Snapdragon Summit, the 8 Elite 2 delivers an improved CPU that runs 26% faster and a GPU about 30% faster, compared to the previous model, thanks to TSMC’s 3nm N3P process and Arm v9 architecture. Because the Exynos 2600 uses a 2nm process, it should improve both performance and efficiency for Samsung, helping them compete effectively with Apple, Xiaomi and MediaTek.

Software and user experience

The S26 series will debut with One UI 8.5 which is based on Android 16, giving users more AI features and new improvements. With better AI and software, Samsung phones are likely to capture stronger images, use battery power more efficiently and become even more user friendly.

Galaxy S26: Launch

Although Qualcomm will move up its Snapdragon Summit to September 2025, Samsung is likely to still release its Galaxy S26 line-up in the first three months of 2026.



