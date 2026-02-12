Samsung Galaxy S26 launch on Feb 25_ AI features, pre-booking offers and leaked specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date is confirmed for February 25, 2026, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Jose. The Galaxy S26 (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra) will be introduced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25, 10.30 pm IST, in San Jose, California. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will showcase the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra with a major focus on Galaxy AI. The lineup focuses on pre-booking benefits and advanced features with the focus on the inclusion of Galaxy AI into everyday activities including photos, notes, and calls, which is also emphasised by the focus of being easy and effortless to integrate. Samsung highlighted that new Galaxy AI features will simplify photos, calls, and notes through on-device intelligence. The Galaxy S26 series introduces AI-powered upgrades across cameras, battery efficiency, and daily smartphone usage.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 details and pre-booking

Galaxy S26 India pre booking will begin via Samsung.com and Experience Stores with early access benefits. The event will also introduce three flagship models that are dedicated to AI-smoothed interactions, AI Edge Panel that provides real-time information and adds improved cameras. The Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve VIP Pass costs Rs999 and includes an e-store voucher worth Rs5,000. Pre-reservations will be available in India/worldwide after announcement, at Rs999 on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through Samsung.com/Experience Stores. This gives an e-Store voucher of Rs5,000 on new S26 purchases and entry into Rs50,000 giveaway (UAE-max terms apply). Those with VIPs get first-hand access to the later buyers.

Galaxy S26 Series pre-sale and specs

A pre-sale takes place between March 5 and 10, but the general sales start on March 11, and they coincide with leaks. Through leaks, Samsung has revealed the core specifications of Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, before Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25, 2026, with pre-orders and general sale to take place on March 5-11, 2026.

Display and design

Each of the three models comes with One UI 8.5 (Android 16) and 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens that are covered by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

Galaxy S26: 6.3 inches, 2340×1080 pixels.

Galaxy S26+: 6.7 inches, 3120×1440 pixels.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: 6.9 inches, 3120×1440 pixels, with the most refined bezels and optional 16 GB RAM / 1 TB storage in select markets.

Galaxy S26 Ultra processor and memory

According to leaks, Galaxy S26 Ultra specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and dual telephoto cameras. The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for flagship-level performance. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (octa-core, up to approximately 4.74 GHz) everywhere, but S26 and S26+ are based on Samsung Exynos 2600 in most locations. The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to use Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset in most markets. All models are initialising at 12 GB RAM, and S26 Ultra proposes 16 GB models and storage capacity up to 1,024 GB.

Battery and charging

Battery capacities increase with size:

Galaxy S26: ~4,300 mAh with 25 W wired / 15 W wireless charging.

Galaxy S26+: ~4,900 mAh with 45 W wired / 15 W wireless.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: ~5,000 mAh with 60 W wired / 25 W wireless, alongside IP68 dust/water resistance.

Cameras

Models are all based on a similar layout including 50-megapixel primary, 10-megapixel 3x tele, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel front camera. The S26 Ultra introduces a second telephoto (5x periscope) of the main sensor and a second 200-megapixel sensor to provide better zoom and subject detail in low-light conditions, Super Steady Video and AI-assisted processing on both images and video.

As confirmed leaks narrow around these values, it appears that the Galaxy S26 series will offer minor yet significant improvements in display quality, camera resolution, and charging speed and redoubles its efforts on Galaxy AI processes. While Galaxy S26 price in India is not confirmed, it is expected to follow Samsung’s premium flagship pricing trend.



