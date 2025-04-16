Stylus Phones in India: A Growing Market Trend

​Stylus Phones are getting more popular because they are a combination of a smartphone and a pen. Regardless of whether you're an artist, a professional, or someone who does enjoy writing as a pastime to jot down notes, stylus phones offer a different way to touch the display. Moto G Stylus isn’t the only stylus equipped device as Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Stylus in India. Samsung, the tech giant that is famous for its innovative technology, is still on the forefront with its Samsung stylus phones, and the latest Samsung stylus models are designed to be both creative and productive. In this article we will see what are the features of stylus phones, their benefits and help you decide if they are worth the investment.

Benefits of Stylus Phones

There are several advantages of stylus phones.

Enhanced Precision:

The stylus is more accurate than fingers and can be used for drawing, writing or editing documents.

Creativity Boost:

Styluses can be used by artists to sketch or design directly on their smartphones without any extra tools.

Productivity Features:

Styluses provide the ability to take notes quickly during a meeting, sign something digitally in place, or easily add notes on top of a PDF.

Screen Cleanliness:

A stylus is used to reduce the fingerprint smudges on the screen, which is cleaner.

Advanced Tools:

There are many styluses that integrate AI features that aid in making them usable such as gesture controls and handwriting recognition.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: A New Addition to Stylus Phones

With the launch of Motorola Edge 60 Stylus in India, the stylus feature is back with Motorola. At ₹22,999, this phone comes with a lot of features to suit both productivity and creativity.

Features of Edge 60 Stylus

Here are the features of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launched in India

Built-In Stylus:

The stylus also comes with AI powered tools such as Sketch to Image, Instant Shopping, and Moto Note.

Display:

The display is a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED screen that goes up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance:

It comes with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Battery:

A robust 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Durability:

Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and IP68 water resistance.

Built-in stylus allows users to draw, annotate documents and programs and interact with app’s more accurately, to make it a versatile tool for professionals and creative alike.

Other Brands That Have Stylus Phones

Here are a few more brands that provide Stylus Phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

This is a premium device with a built in S Pen, 6.8 inch display and all the advanced AI capabilities. For users looking for top performance and stylus functionality, it’s ideal. ​

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024):

Affordable with 6.7 inches pOLED display, 50 MP camera and built in stylus to use for everyday tasks as well as creative tasks.

Budget friendly phone with a decent performance for everyday tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

It is equipped with the iconic S Pen for taking notes and drawing.

It offers a stunning 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen processor, and a 200MP camera that is decent enough for professional grade photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

It perfectly combines foldable technology and S Pen support for multitasking on its large screen.

LG Stylo 6:

Affordable and stylus precise, it’s known to be a content creator’s tool.

Conclusion

Stylus phones have functionality and precision, which makes them useful for a variety of users. These devices help professionals by taking notes, signing documents, and doing multitasking such that they increase productivity on the go. The stylus’s precision and pressure sensitivity is useful to creatives like artists and designers who can use it to make detailed sketches and designs. A stylus phone may be convenient for everyday users to use for quick annotations or navigating their devices more accurately, but the value of a stylus phone depends on the individual needs and how one uses their smartphone.



