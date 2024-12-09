Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: Most affordable fold phone with bigger battery

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 enters the foldable phone market as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, priced at just Rs 79,999 ($1,099). Despite its lower cost, the device boasts a feature-rich experience, including a large battery, dual displays, stylus support, and AI-enhanced functionalities. Let us try to find out in comparisons with some premium brand smartphones:

Advertisment

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Design

Tecno collaborated with Spanish luxury brand Loewe to craft a premium design. The circular camera module has been replaced by a rectangular one, housing three 50MP cameras.

With a weight of 249 grams, it’s lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239g) but heavier than competitors like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (258g) and Honor Magic V3 (226g). Curved sides improve ergonomics, and the phone features an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Advertisment

Cover Screen: 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Main Screen: 7.85-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate.

Both displays deliver sharp visuals with vibrant colors, though the main folding display is less bright but usable outdoors.

Advertisment

The phone minimizes the visibility of its crease, thanks to a durable hinge rated for 400,000 folds. However, a slight creaking sound is noticeable during use. Tecno also includes a sturdy case with a kickstand for hands-free operation.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the Phantom V Fold 2 is a generation behind its competitors, like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It runs Android 14-based HiOS 14.5, packed with features such as seamless split-screen multitasking and stylus support. However, the interface could benefit from polish.

Advertisment

RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR5x + 512GB UFS 3.1 (double the base storage of the Galaxy Z Fold 6).

Battery: 5,750mAh with 70W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, making it one of the most power-packed foldables.

While everyday performance is smooth, the processor may show its age over time. Tecno promises only two Android updates (up to Android 16) and three years of security patches, limiting long-term software support.

Advertisment

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Cameras

The Phantom V Fold 2 features:

Rear Cameras:

50MP primary with OIS.

50MP portrait with 2x optical zoom.

50MP ultrawide.

Advertisment

Front Cameras:

32MP on the cover screen.

32MP on the main folding screen.

The device emphasizes AI in its camera experience, offering features like object removal, sticker creation, and AI-enhanced photography modes. While photo quality is solid, video performance could lag behind flagship competitors.

Unique Features

Advertisment

The Phantom V Fold 2 introduces a range of AI tools:

Ella Assistant: A ChatGPT-powered virtual assistant.

Circle to Search: Quick object recognition.

Sketch-to-Image: Converts drawings into photos.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Excellent LTPO displays with smooth refresh rates.

Lightweight and ergonomic design.

Exceptional battery life and fast charging.

Pre-installed case with kickstand.

Feature-packed OS and seamless multitasking.

Cons:

Older chipset (Dimensity 9000+).

Limited OS updates (only two years).

Slight creaking in the hinge.

Conclusion

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is an appealing choice for those seeking an affordable foldable device. Its combination of lightweight design, large battery, and productivity-oriented features make it a standout in its price segment. However, its dated processor and limited software support may deter users looking for long-term performance.

If you need a foldable for multitasking and productivity without breaking the bank, the Phantom V Fold 2 is a solid pick for the next two years.

Also read: GTA 6 Trailer 2 Coming Soon, as a French Journalist Says its Ready

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: A Flagship Face-Off