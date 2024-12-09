GTA 6 Trailer 2 Coming Soon, as a French Journalist Says its Ready

GTA 6 trailer 2 release is right now one of the most awaited events, and the whole GTA 6 community is looking forward to an official announcement by Rockstar on GTA 6 development. Most of the theories with regards to trailer 2 release date prediction have failed, and the fans somehow are losing faith on getting GTA 6 trailer 2 by the end of this year. But a recent post by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ reveals that the trailer 2 for GTA 6 is almost ready for marketing, and that Rockstar is gearing up for a communication phase. This has been actually stated by a French journalist ‘Chris Klippel’, who had also revealed that Red Dead Redemption was coming to PC. Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is reportedly (almost) ready and Rockstar is gearing up for a major communication phase, according to a French journalist. pic.twitter.com/rY32ZMb4RW — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 7, 2024

The fans are actually tired of gathering these crumbs of information and these leaks actually prove what a former Rockstar developer revealed earlier, that GTA 6 is self-marketing itself. Rockstar Games seems to be delaying the trailer 2 release because they believe that these GTA 6 leaks and rumors help them to market the game in an excellent way.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 -Is it Actually Delayed?

Apart from the leaks on the release date prediction for GTA 6 trailer 2 what makes the whole situation still hopeful is the release pattern followed by Rockstar Games in the past. If you just look at GTA 5 release pattern, then you would find out that the gap between the trailer 1 and trailer 2 release for GTA 5 was 378 days, and it has been 367 days since official trailer 1 was released for GTA 6. So, the fans now believe that they might still get something in the coming days. Also, the hype for the game is high and it looks like the fans really don’t want to wait too long for an official information that would reveal the game in detail. If you look at the stats, then this seems to be the right time for any kind of official reveal by Rockstar Games on GTA 6, and this info could either be trailer 2 or some gameplay screenshots for the game.

Here is a fantastic GTA 6 trailer 2 release prediction analysis by a user on subreddit who believes that the GTA 6 trailer 2 release would happen on 24th December:

“If you go by the intended release date of December 5th, that means 378 days later is Tuesday the 17th. This is my second guess. My first would be the 24th:

GTA V

Trailer 1 Wednesday, November 2, 2011

Trailer 2 Wednesday, November 14, 2012

GTA VI

Trailer 1 Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Trailer 2 Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Moon Teaser 1 on Friday pointed to: -> Trailer Announcement 1 on Friday 1st -> Trailer 1 Tuesday 5th

Moon Teaser 2 on Friday points to: -> Trailer Announcement 2 on Friday 20th -> Trailer 2 on Tuesday 24th”

GTA 6 trailer 2 on 12th of December at the Game Awards- Another Wild Speculation

GTA 6 has been nominated as the most anticipated game of the year at the Game Awards 2024, and this prestigious event is going to happen on the 12th of December 2024. The fans believe that this is the day for GTA 6 trailer 2 release, as Geoff Keighly has featured the "Trust" scene from trailer 1 in his game awards trailer. So, according to the fans this could be the day for GTA 6 trailer 2 release, as based on the hype, GTA 6 looks like a clear winner in the category. The French journalist has also revealed that the trailer is ready for marketing, then what could be a better day than the day when GTA 6 wins an award as the most anticipated game.

So, the fans are still busy speculating the release date for GTA 6 trailer 2, but you really need to wait for an official information from Rockstar Games. These theories might be vague, but they still show the real hype for the game, and this will continue till the game is finally released. The real info that the fans are looking forward to is ‘Will they get the GTA 6 trailer 2 this year?’, but only Rockstar Games can give a satisfactory answer in this context.

