TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G launched_ World’s thinnest curved phone with 8000mAh battery

TECNO has launched the Pova Curve 2 5G in India, claiming it is the world’s thinnest curved display smartphone with an 8000mAh battery. TECNO has now introduced the Pova Curve 2 5G, making it the thinnest smartphone with curved display in the world with a 8000mAh battery. Introduced with bold promises it offers enormous battery life, high quality images and a wide range of 5G connection in an astonishingly slim package of 7.42mm and 192g. The TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G specifications include support for 20 5G bands and a triple chipset system.

TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G: Display and design

The TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G features a curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G is a phone that has a 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) curved AMOLED Eye Care screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a screen to body ratio of 93.18 and an instant touch sampling speed of 2800Hz to touch interactively. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2364 FHD+ and 429 PPI and has a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The screen has a 20:09 aspect ratio, which is good with immersive viewing and gaming.

The dimensions of the phone are 162.68 x 77.15 x 7.42mm and the phone weighs 192g. It comes in Storm Titanium, Melting Silver and Mystic Purple colour choices.

TECNO Pova Curve 2 camera

The TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G has a 13MP selfie camera, which has AI capabilities on the front side. It has Portrait, Super Night, Wide Selfie, Time-lapse, Dual Video, Vlog, and AIGC Portrait. Video recording It supports 2K recording at 30fps.

The back camera is a 50MP main sensor having a 2MP camera. It has Portrait, Super Night, Panorama, Documents, Super Macro, Slow Motion, Dual Video, Vlog, AIGC Portrait modes. At 2K, 30fps, Rear video recording is also supported.

TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G performance and memory

The processor is D7100 which is based on the 6nm process and powers the smartphone. It has a 4-core (Arm Cortex-A78) and 4-core (Arm Cortex-A55) CPU with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and 2.0GHz respectively and a Mali-G610 MC2 graphics card. This arrangement is aimed at quick multi-tasking.

Memory options are up to 16GB RAM on an 8GB physical RAM with an 8GB Memory Fusion technology on the basis of the LPDDR5x. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB based on UFS 2.2.

8000mAh battery smartphone and software

TECNO claims this is the world’s thinnest curved display phone with an 8000mAh battery. It stands out as an 8000mAh battery smartphone while remaining just 7.42mm slim. It has 1133.1 hours of standby time and a calling time of 48.1 hours. The Wi-Fi use in relation to the Internet, as well as playing videos, is rated at 36.4 and 16.4 hours respectively. The gaming time is 11.5 hours, and the playback of music is 122.7 hours with headphones and 35.7 hours with speakers.

The phone runs on Android 16 with TECNO’s HiOS 16 skin. It has HiOS 16 which is based on Android 16.

Special features and durability

According to TECNO, it is the slimmest curved display smart phone in the world with 8000mAh battery. It is also said to be the first smartphone in the world to have 20 5G bands and a triple chipset system with G1 and SE1 signal chipsets based on the D7100 processor. It has the first all-scenario AI noise reduction and URSP future-ready user route selection policy in India.

As a safety measure, the phone has an IP64 rating and is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It has an SGS 5-star drop resistance and a maximum network communication range of 2km. With its large battery and 5G support, the TECNO Pova Curve 2 5G targets users looking for a long-lasting 5G smartphone in India.

TECNO Pova Curve 2 price in India

The price of TECNO Pova Curve 2 in India is Rs27999 on the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, and Rs29999 on the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Another advantage of up to Rs3,000 cashback on buying via selected bank and NBFC is also attractive to buyers in the value-of-money category, further enhancing this 5G smartphone package.

