Think Twice before Buying the Redmi A5!

The Redmi A5 has officially launched in India by Xiaomi. It falls into the budget friendly smartphone lineup of the company. The base model of the phone is priced at ₹6,499. Also known as the Redmi 6A, the Redmi A5 is an attractive option for an entry-level phone as it blends affordability with a number of advanced features. However, does the Redmi A5 offer good quality or does it come with issues? In this article, we have listed some common issues with the Redmi phone. The latest Redmi phone is discussed further.

Redmi A5: Key Features and Specifications

The Redmi A5 is targeted at budget buyers offering a good set of features to the users.

Display:

It has a 6.88 inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for reduced eye strain.

Processor and RAM:

The Redmi A5 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset and features up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Camera:

Apart from those, the phone has a 32MP dual rear camera setup with HDR, Night mode and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging:

The device is powered with a 5200mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging, enabling you to use the device for a long time without frequent recharging.

Operating System:

The Redmi A5 runs on Android 15 and is promised to receive two years of software updates and four years of security patches.

Price and Availability

There are two configurations of the Redmi A5.

3GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Priced at ₹6,499

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Priced at ₹7,499

The Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores will start selling the phone from April 16, 2025. The device is available in four color options: Ocean Blue, Lake Green, Sandy Gold, and Midnight Black.

Common Issues with Redmi A5 4G

In terms of previous models in the Redmi A series, the Redmi A5 4G faced several common issues which could be a concern for potential buyers:

Poor Network Connectivity:

Users have complained of unstable network connections, which can be a problem for those that rely on their phone for communication and data access.

Battery Drainage:

It also has high battery drainage, especially with heavy usage, which might need to be recharged several times a day.

Screen Issues:

This condition stops some users from their daily use as it freezes the screen, such that it becomes unresponsive.

Overheating:

However, it is also reported to experience overheating issues, mainly when running for a long time during games or video streaming.

Software Updates and Support

There is a chance that the Redmi A5 too will come with the latest software, but when it comes to budget devices, Xiaomi has had a mixed track record when it comes to providing timely updates. There are some users who have reported that after the initial updates, the support may be limited.

Display Quality

Budget Xiaomi phones, like the Redmi series, are not known for their contrast ratio and color accuracy on the display. The result will be washed out images and lifeless colors.

Camera Performance

The Redmi A5 comes with a decent camera setup, which falls in line with all other budget smartphones. However, the camera might not work in low light as other budget smartphones.

Build Quality and Durability

To keep the costs low, budget smartphones usually sacrifice on build materials. The Redmi A5 might not give you the feel or the longevity of a more expensive device but it does have that kind of durability in it.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s lineup of budget smartphones has a solid addition in the Redmi A5. The features that the device has, its affordable pricing coupled with its promise of much needed long term software support makes the device quite appealing for an entry level device. With the Redmi A5, Xiaomi is looking to continue its innovation in the budget segment, as this phone will appeal to users looking to get a balance of affordability and functionality in their next smartphone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.