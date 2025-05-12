Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10000: Best amazon deals

Budget mobiles are getting serious with 5G, full HD+ screens, and battery life. For those who are shopping for Smartphones under Rs 10000 without compromising on important features, this month’s lineup has a number of best options. Whether this is your first device or just another reliable secondary phone, you’ll find all your options here, starting at just Rs 6,199. With these phones, you get the best displays, robust cameras, and the ability to use the 5G networks, which means that value-priced smartphones are more powerful and flexible than ever. Read further to know about the Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10000.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10000

Here are the Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10000.

Motorola G35 5G: Price Rs 9,999

Motorola G35 5G is highly recommended for those who are ready to pay not more than Rs 10,000. It has the best resolution 6.72-inch Full HD+ display of the options, accompanied by a 16MP front camera and 50MP + 8MP rear camera system. Powered by a T760 CPU and supporting 12 5G bands plus VoNR, the G35 5G is surely destined for the future. The phone’s exceptional 4K resolution and “Vision Booster Technology” make outdoor viewing much less blurry, according to Motorola.

Best feature: It has the best resolution 6.72-inch Full HD+ display.

POCO C75 5G: Price Rs 7,999

If you are interested in 5G but want to make a purchase within a budget, the POCO C75 5G is an excellent choice. Its key selling point is the huge 5160mAh battery and 6.88-inch HD+ screen. POCO C75 5G is your first step to test 5G without spending too much. It has the largest battery in this collection (5160mAh) and a large 6.88-inch HD+ display. It has a 50MP primary lens and a 5MP front camera, which is enough for daily photos. The 4s Gen 2 5G CPU that powers the gadget is good in multitasking and light gaming. This one fulfills most needs of consumers who want the least expensive 5G experience without compromising too much. The gadget’s engine is the 4s Gen 2 5G CPU that can manage several apps and mild game play. For those who want to get 5G at the lowest price possible, without any need to sacrifice essential features, this device is strongly advised.

Best feature: POCO C75 5G has the largest battery in this collection (5160mAh) and a large 6.88-inch HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price Rs 9,199

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has a good-looking exterior and powerful performance capabilities. For those who watch a lot of videos, this phone is unique with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage to 1.5TB. Most duties of the camera can be smoothly handled with the smartphone’s 6.7-inch HD+ screen, dual rear cameras with 50MP and 2MP sensors, and a 5MP front camera. The device has a robust 5,000mAh battery and it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU. Samsung highlights its “distraction-free audio quality” and “cutting-edge fingerprint recognition” while making calls.

Best feature: Its “distraction-free audio quality” and “cutting-edge fingerprint recognition” while making calls.

Infinix Smart 9 HD: Price Rs 6,699

The Infinix Smart 9 HD is the only phone in the market that has a stylish Mint Green design and a 6.7-inch HD+ screen that will satisfy those who prefer a little personality in their gadgets. It uses the MediaTek Helio G50 processor, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. With 3GB of RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone is a great every day solution for students and casual users who want extra features without breaking the bank.

Best feature: It uses the MediaTek Helio G50 processor, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Redmi A3X: Price Rs 6,199

If you like simplicity in your gadgets, the Redmi A3X provides easy to use smartphone performance. It comes with 64GB of space that can be increased to 1TB, 3GB of RAM and an HD+ 6.71-inch display. The phone is equipped with a 5MP front and 8MP rear camera and can manage basic photo taking and video calls on a daily basis. For new users or for people who need a reliable backup handset for daily use, this phone’s 5,000mAh battery makes it a good choice.

Best feature: This phone’s 5,000mAh battery makes it a good choice.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10000: Amazon summer sale 2025

Phone Model Price (₹) Display Processor Camera (Rear + Front) Battery Special Features Motorola G35 5G 9,999 6.72" Full HD+ IPS LCD MediaTek Helio G85 (T760) 50MP + 8MP / 16MP 5000mAh Vision Booster tech, 12 5G bands, VoNR POCO C75 5G 7,999 6.88" HD+ IPS LCD Unisoc T610 (4s Gen 2 5G) 50MP + 2MP / 5MP 5160mAh Large battery, budget 5G Samsung Galaxy F06 5G 9,199 6.7" HD+ PLS LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6300 50MP + 2MP / 5MP 5000mAh Expandable storage up to 1.5TB Infinix Smart 9 HD 6,699 6.7" HD+ IPS LCD MediaTek Helio G50 13MP / 8MP 5000mAh Stylish design, budget-friendly Redmi A3X 6,199 6.71" HD+ IPS LCD MediaTek Helio A22 8MP / 5MP 5000mAh Simple UI, reliable daily use

The spread of these five models demonstrates that you won’t have to sacrifice performance, battery life, or 5G capabilities when purchasing on a budget. Whether you are a heavy user of media or just scroll through social feeds once in a while, this list is a low-cost standout for all users.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.