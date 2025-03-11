In line with its growing smartphone portfolio, Realme has publicly announced the Realme P3 Ultra 5G to be released in India. The company, however, teased the handset’s design in a promotional image before posting details on X, which was formerly Twitter. But the date of the launch remains unclear. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is said to be the first smartphone to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It has faster speed and better efficiency with AI processing 3.3 times faster and multi core performance 13% better than the previous processor. The Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G were launched in India in February of this year and will join the new device. The company has not confirmed the availability of a traditional Realme P3 model either. Read further to know the Unique Features You Don’t Know of the Upcoming Realme P3 Ultra 5G!

What to expect from the Realme P3 Ultra 5G?

The new smartphone has been advertised with the tagline 'Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera' which indicates that it will have great features. The advertising materials include a partial view of the right profile of the phone, with a distinctive camera bump made of two circular modules. A bright orange power button that looks very similar to the one on the Realme Neo 7x is located just below the volume rocker.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected Features

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset.

It is expected to deliver powerful performance with an AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million.

P3 Ultra comes with GT Boost mode, ensuring smooth 90fps gaming in BGMI for an enhanced gaming experience.

The device sports a 6.7-inch Color AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and Pro-XDR support.

For photography, it includes a 50 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and 5 MP macro camera, supporting 4K video recording with Night Mode and Street Mode.

The 6000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging ensures long-lasting usage, while the 6050 mm² VC cooling system prevents overheating during intense gaming sessions.

Designed with a curved display and IP68 water resistance, the phone also features Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

