Smartphone manufacturers are getting ready to release cutting-edge gadgets for productivity, gaming, photography, and other uses as 2025 draws near. The Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are among the most expected versions. Modern technology, such as smart camera systems, potent CPUs, and eye-catching screens, is built into each smartphone to meet various user demands, from productivity and entertainment to gaming and photography. These flagship gadgets offer consumers exciting new options for their next mobile update. They are expected to make a huge impression in the Indian market thanks to their expected launch dates and amazing features. Here are the top ten Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India that will be available in 2025.

Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India

Here are some Upcoming smartphones 2025 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Price- Rs90,000 – Rs1,02,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be one of Samsung’s slimmest and most stylish flagships, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a powerful 200MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup. It runs Android 15 with One UI 6.0 and offers premium features like wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The S25 Edge is designed for users seeking top-tier performance, camera innovation, and a refined, lightweight build.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) RAM & Storage 12GB RAM; 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Rear Camera Dual: 200MP main sensor (f/1.7, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° FOV) Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3,900mAh with 25W wired fast charging; wireless charging supported Operating System Android 15 with One UI 7 Build & Design Titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2; thickness: 5.8mm; weight: 163g Additional Features IP68 water and dust resistance; enhanced vapor chamber cooling system Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C Launch Date Expected announcement on May 13, 2025; global availability from May 30, 2025

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Expected Price-Rs24,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 aims to deliver flagship-like features at a mid-range price. It is expected to come with a Dimensity 8350 chipset, a large 7,100mAh battery for extended use, and a smooth FHD+ OLED display. The phone will likely appeal to users who want reliable performance, 5G connectivity, and long battery life without breaking the bank.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2412 pixels Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM; 256GB storage Rear Camera Dual: 50MP (Sony LYT600) with OIS + 8MP (ultrawide) Front Camera 16MP Battery 7100mAh with 80W fast charging Operating System Android 15 with ColorOS 15 Build & Design Plastic flat frame; weight and thickness details not specified Additional Features Side-mounted fingerprint sensor; Dual SIM support; microSDXC slot (uses shared SIM slot) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, USB-C v2.0 Launch Date Expected announcement on May 13, 2025; global release on May 30, 2025

Vivo T4 Ultra: Expected Price-Rs34,990

The Vivo T4 Ultra is a feature-rich mid-range phone, offering a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and a robust 7,300mAh battery. It’s designed for users who value a smooth display, strong battery life, and a modern design, making it a great choice for everyday multitasking and entertainment.

Vivo T4 Ultra Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1460 x 3200 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, curved display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Octa-core (4x Cortex-X4 @3.25GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 @2.0GHz), 4nm process RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (UFS 4.0) Rear Camera Dual: 50MP (Sony IMX921, f/1.88, wide) + 32MP (ultra-wide, f/2.2); features include OIS, Smart Aura Light, 4K video recording at 60fps Front Camera 50MP (f/2.0, wide); 4K video recording at 60fps Battery 6000mAh Li-ion battery; supports 100W Flash Charge Operating System Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 Build & Design Curved glass front, plastic frame; dimensions: 163.4 x 76.4 x 7.89 mm; weight: 199g; IP69 water and dust resistance Additional Features In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Launch Date Expected release: September 12, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra- Expected Price: Rs.1,20,000

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would have a 200MP primary camera with cutting-edge AI processing, enabling remarkably sharp and detailed images. A 12MP ultra-wide lens, two telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and a 100x Space Zoom function complete this camera system, allowing for remarkably stable and clear distant subject photography. The most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India S25 Ultra, guaranteeing excellent performance for demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking. With choices for 12GB or 16GB of RAM, consumers may anticipate seamless functioning even in high usage situations.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, QHD+ (3120 x 1440), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, peak brightness up to 2600 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm), offering enhanced AI performance and energy efficiency. RAM & Storage 12GB RAM with options for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. A 16GB RAM variant is available exclusively in select markets with the 1TB model. Rear Camera Quad-camera setup: 200MP wide-angle (f/1.7), 50MP ultra-wide (f/1.9, 120° FOV), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom), and 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom). Features include multi-directional PDAF, OIS, and Super Steady video. Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) with dual pixel PDAF, supporting HDR10+ and 4K video recording at 30/60fps. Battery 5000mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Up to 31 hours of video playback. (Samsung) Operating System Android 15 with One UI 7, featuring Galaxy AI for enhanced user experience. Samsung promises 7 years of OS and security updates. Build & Design Titanium frame with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on both front and back. Rounded corners for improved ergonomics. IP68 water and dust resistance. Additional Features Integrated S Pen (note: Bluetooth functionality removed), under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and advanced vapor chamber cooling system. (Samsung) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support. Launch Date Announced on January 22, 2025; released on February 7, 2025.

Google Pixel 9 Pro- Expected Price: Rs.1,05,000

The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Pixel 9 Pro continues the history of the Pixel series' renowned photographic capabilities with a strong camera system that performs remarkably well in low light and state-of-the-art computational photography features like Magic Eraser and Night Sight. The display is attractive for multimedia consumption because it promises seamless scrolling and an improved gaming experience thanks to its impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. Features like voice recognition and photo processing are improved by the new Tensor G4 chip, which guarantees effective performance and optimization for AI-driven activities.

OnePlus 13 Pro- Expected Price: Rs.80,000

The OnePlus 13 Pro's impressive camera specifications, particularly the 200 MP primary sensor, which offers superior image quality and photographic versatility, set it apart from many competitors. The AMOLED display's 165 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gaming and content scrolling experience, raising consumer satisfaction. Users may swiftly recharge their devices with its industry-leading fast charging capabilities (200W), reducing downtime and improving convenience. Users may swiftly recharge their devices with its industry-leading fast charging capabilities (200W), reducing downtime and enhancing convenience. The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, the OnePlus 13 Pro phone's design includes modern aesthetics with features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and advanced cooling mechanisms for sustained performance during intensive tasks.

OnePlus 13 Pro Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (4nm) RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Triple: 50MP (main, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 64MP (periscope telephoto 3x) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 5400mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Operating System OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15) Build & Design Glass front & back, aluminum frame, IP68 water/dust resistant Additional Features In-display fingerprint, Dolby Atmos, X-axis haptics, IR Blaster (TBC) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Expected Q4 2025 (likely October or November)

Xiaomi Mi 15 Ultra- Expected Price: Rs.70,000

The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Xiaomi 15 Ultra stands out from many rivals because of its remarkable camera specifications, particularly its adaptable quad-camera arrangement with a high-resolution primary sensor. It also provides excellent image quality and versatility for shooting. The device's high-quality components and IP69 water and dust resistance rating guarantee longevity while preserving a sophisticated design that appeals to customers of high-end smartphones. The fluid increases overall user satisfaction and the seamless gaming and content scrolling experience offered by the AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. With its cutting-edge Snapdragon processor and generous RAM, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is built to multitask and play games without lag or performance problems. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is designed to stay relevant as technology advances thanks to compatibility with the newest connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 and a wide range of 5G bands.

Xiaomi Mi 15 Ultra Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 3200 × 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 522 ppi, 3200 nits peak brightness, 68 billion colors, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, 4.32GHz peak frequency, Oryon CPU) RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage Rear Camera Quad: 50MP (1" Sony LYT-900, f/1.63, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 115° FOV) + 50MP (telephoto, f/1.8, 3x optical zoom) + 200MP (periscope telephoto, f/2.6, 4.3x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP (f/2.0) OmniVision OV32B40 sensor Battery 5410mAh (global) / 6000mAh (China), 90W wired & 50W wireless charging Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 2 (based on Android 15) Build & Design Dimensions: 161.3 × 75.3 × 9.35mm; Weight: 226g; IP68 water/dust resistant; available in Black, White, and Silver Chrome Additional Features In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop cooling system, Leica Summilux optics, satellite communication support (Tiantong & Beidou) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C 3.2, dual SIM with eSIM support Launch Date Announced: February 27, 2025; Global Release: March 2, 2025

Asus ROG Phone 9 Smart Mobile Phone- Expected Price: Rs.90,000

According to rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which offers excellent performance and efficiency for multitasking and gaming, will power the Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Poco F7. It is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch 2K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, guaranteeing sharp images and brilliant colors, making it perfect for media consumption and gaming. A considerable battery—estimated at least 5,500 mAh—will probably be included with the device, allowing for prolonged use between charges. 90W wired fast charging is expected to be supported by the Poco F7, enabling customers to power their gadgets swiftly. A 50-megapixel primary OVX8000 back sensor is one of the camera's specs and other sensors for better photography. It is anticipated that the front camera will include a 20-megapixel sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch FHD+ (2400 × 1080) E6 AMOLED, 185Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm), Octa-core CPU (2x4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M), Adreno 830 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Triple: 50MP (main, OIS) + 13MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (macro) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 5800mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Operating System Android 15 with ROG UI Build & Design Dimensions: 163.8 × 76.8 × 8.9mm; Weight: 227g; IP68 water/dust resistant; AniMe Vision LED display on back Additional Features AirTrigger ultrasonic shoulder buttons, GameCool 9 cooling system, Dirac Virtuo™ spatial audio, 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Announced: November 19, 2024; Global Release: January 7, 2025

Vivo X100 Pro+ Mobile Phone- Expected Price: Rs.95,000

Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Vivo X100 Pro+ is perfect for photography lovers looking for professional-quality photos because of its smart triple-camera arrangement, which includes a high-resolution primary sensor and Zeiss lenses. The 120Hz refresh rate of the AMOLED display ensures smooth graphics and brilliant colors, enhancing gaming and entertainment experiences. Customers may recharge their devices with its impressive 100W rapid charging capacity, cutting down on downtime while utilizing them quickly. The device's exquisite design, premium materials, and IP68 dust and water protection rating provide longevity without sacrificing style. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is built for intensive multitasking and gaming without lag or performance problems because of its powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor and a generous amount of RAM.

Vivo X100 Pro+ Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 2800 × 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), Octa-core CPU, Adreno 750 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Quad: 50MP (main, f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide, f/2.0) + 50MP (telephoto, f/2.5, 4.3x optical zoom) + 200MP (periscope telephoto, f/2.6, 10x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 5400mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Operating System Android 14 with OriginOS 4 Build & Design Dimensions: 164.1 × 75.3 × 8.9mm; Weight: 221g; IP68 water/dust resistant; Glass front & back, aluminum frame Additional Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Infrared port, Reverse wired charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Expected Q3 2025

Realme GT Neo 7 Pro Smartphone- Expected Price: Rs.45,000

The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, GT Neo 7 Pro offers an exceptional gaming experience with little lag and excellent frame rates thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and high refresh rate display. The device prevents overheating during intense gaming sessions by maintaining ideal temperatures thanks to its unique cooling technology, which incorporates a dual vapor chamber. Because of its high-resolution camera arrangement, it provides a range of photographic options, so it is suitable for both novice and expert photographers. Customers can recharge their gadgets and minimize downtime while using them quickly, thanks to its industry-leading 150W rapid charging capacity. Both gaming and video consumption benefit significantly from the bright colors and fluid images offered by an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The GT Neo 7 Pro, made especially for gamers, has a robust construction that can handle the demands of mobile gaming and a stylish appearance.

Realme GT Neo 7 Pro Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), Octa-core CPU, Adreno 750 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Triple: 50MP (main, f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide, f/2.2) + 50MP (periscope telephoto, f/2.6, 3x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 6000mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Operating System Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 Build & Design Dimensions: 163.8 × 76.8 × 8.9mm; Weight: 227g; IP68 water/dust resistant; Glass front & back, aluminum frame Additional Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Infrared port, Reverse wired charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Expected Q3 2025

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra- Expected Price: Rs.85,000

The advanced camera system with high-resolution sensors offers many photography options that both novice and expert photographers may enjoy. The AMOLED display's 144 Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant colors and smooth visuals, enhancing gaming and entertainment experiences. Customers may recharge their devices with its impressive 125W rapid charging capacity, cutting down on downtime while utilizing them quickly. The device's excellent design, high-quality materials, and IP68 dust and water protection rating offer longevity without compromising style. The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is built for intense multitasking and gaming without lag or performance problems because of its cutting-edge Snapdragon CPU and a generous amount of RAM.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch P-OLED, 1220 × 2712 pixels (1.5K), 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm), Octa-core CPU (1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A520), Adreno 735 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Triple: 50MP (main, f/1.6, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide, f/2.0) + 64MP (telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) Front Camera 50MP (f/1.9) with autofocus Battery 4500mAh, 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Operating System Android 14, upgradable to Android 15, up to 3 major Android upgrades Build & Design Dimensions: 161.1 × 72.4 × 8.6mm; Weight: 197g; IP68 water/dust resistant; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), wooden back or silicone polymer back (eco leather), aluminum frame Additional Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Infrared port, Reverse wired charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Announced: April 16, 2024; Released: May 15, 2024

Oppo Find X7 Pro- Expected Price: Rs.1,00,000

The smart camera system's high-resolution sensors enable many photography possibilities that can benefit novice and expert photographers. The 120Hz refresh rate of the AMOLED display ensures smooth graphics and brilliant colors, enhancing gaming and entertainment experiences. Customers may recharge their devices with its excellent 65W rapid charging capabilities, cutting down on downtime while utilizing them quickly. The device's excellent design, high-quality materials, and IP68 dust and water protection rating offer longevity without compromising style. The Upcoming Mobile 2025 In India, Oppo Find X7 Pro is built for intense multitasking and gaming without lag or performance problems because of its cutting-edge Snapdragon CPU and generous RAM.

Oppo Find X7 Pro Full Specifications (Expected 2025)

Feature Specification Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 3168 × 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 4500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), Octa-core CPU (1x3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 5x3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.3 GHz Cortex-A520), Adreno 750 GPU RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Storage Rear Camera Quad: 50MP (main, f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP (ultrawide, f/2.2) + 50MP (periscope telephoto, f/2.6, 3x optical zoom) + 50MP (periscope telephoto, f/4.3, 6x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP punch-hole selfie camera Battery 5000mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging Operating System Android 14 with ColorOS 14 Build & Design Dimensions: 164.3 × 76.2 × 9.5mm; Weight: 221g; IP68 water/dust resistant; Glass front & back or eco leather back, aluminum frame Additional Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Infrared port, Reverse wired charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2, Dual-SIM, GPS Launch Date Expected Q3 2025

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max- Expected Price: Rs.1,50,000

The iPhone 16 Pro Max's 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen features a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels and a pixel density of 460 PPI. Its ProMotion compatibility ensures responsiveness and seamless scrolling by enabling changeable refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. Furthermore, the Always-On Display feature lets users check important information without waking the smartphone.

The device boasts an impressive camera setup, including:

A 48MP primary sensor capable of recording 8K video .

A 50MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive landscapes.

A 64MP telephoto lens with a 10x periscope zoom allows for detailed close-ups from a distance.

Enhanced low-light performance with LiDAR focus and advanced cinematic video modes.

With the A18 Bionic chip and advanced camera capabilities, this device is ideal for power users who demand high gaming, photography, and multitasking performance.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.