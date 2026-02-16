Infinix Note Edge launching on Feb 18_ AI smartphone with JBL Audio and 3D Curved AMOLED panel

Infinix has revealed key details about the upcoming Infinix Note Edge, a slim smartphone focused on display quality, battery life and AI-driven personalisation. It is only 7.2mm thick, yet has the high-quality hardware inside a very small casing. The Infinix Note Edge launch date has been confirmed for February 18, with the phone set to arrive in multiple storage variants.

Advertisment

Infinix Note Edge display

The Infinix Note Edge display features a 6.78-inch 3D-curved 1.5K AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 4500 nits for clear outdoor visibility. In the center is a 6.78-inch 3D-curved 1.5K AMOLED with a fantastic peak brightness of 4500 nits, which is sunlight-readable and is HDR-friendly. The panel is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i which provides vivid colours and clear images. With its ultra-slim 7.2mm profile, this Infinix curved AMOLED phone aims to offer flagship-style visuals in a lightweight body.

Immersive Audio and AI Customisation

The JBL-tuned dual stereo Hi-Res Audio speakers help provide a rich entertainment experience. One-Tap AI Button can be customisable to more than 30 apps/functions, and Active Halo Lighting is dynamically responsive to notifications, calls, and charging status so people receive intuitive feedback.

Infinix Note Edge battery

The Infinix Note Edge battery packs a 6,500mAh capacity with 45W fast charging and a claimed six-year long-life rating. The 6,500mAh battery supports a huge 45W fast charge that has an incredible life span with a six-year rating of long life operation.

Advertisment

Advanced software experience

Key Infinix Note Edge AI features include one-tap flash memos, AI summaries, writing assistance and AIGC wallpapers for deeper personalisation. It is shipping with XOS 16 and focuses on AI and personalisation. It has AIGC wallpapers, lock screen customisations features, homescreen depth-effect wallpapers, and the redesigned control centre features. AI applications include one-tap flash memos, document / YouTube summaries, AI writing, and note assistance. Dynamic Bar, Live Photos and XBoost optimisation are added to gaming. With system-level tools and customisable shortcuts, the device positions itself as an Infinix AI smartphone for daily productivity and entertainment.

The Note Edge will be available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green and comes out on February 18 in a variety of memory storage. The pricing and complete availability information will be the next thing. The Infinix Note Edge price in India is yet to be announced and will be revealed closer to the official sale date.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.