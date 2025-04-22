Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50: Latest Vivo smartphones compared

The Vivo V50e is the latest mid range smartphone launched by Vivo in India and is said to be an affordable option to the Vivo V50. Although at first glance both devices look similar, there are several important differences. Vivo smartphones are known for their performance and durability. This article will compare the latest Vivo phones, Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50 by looking at their specifications, features, and cost in depth.You can choose which Vivo smartphone is best suited to your needs.

Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50

Here is a comparison between the latest Vivo phones Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50

Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50: Design and Build Quality

Feature Vivo V50e Vivo V50 Back Material Plastic Glass/Plastic (varies by colour) Front Glass Glass Weight 186 grams 189 grams Colours Sapphire Blue, Pearl White Titanium Grey, Starry Night, Rose Red IP Rating IP68/IP69 (dust/water resistant) IP68/IP69 (dust/water resistant) Dimensions 163.29 x 76.72 x 7.39 mm 163.29 x 76.72 x 7.39 mm

On the surface, the Vivo V50e and V50 look almost identical, with a pill shaped camera module on the back and a simple, minimalistic design. The V50e comes in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, has a glass front and plastic rear. The IP68 and IP69 certified for water and dust resistance, it weighs 186 grams. The Vivo V50e is 3 grams lighter, but they feel the same in hand.The Vivo V50 has glass front and plastic or glass back, depending on the color. The colors offered are Rose Red, Starry Night and Titanium Grey. It weighs a little more at 189 grams and has the same IP certifications. The V50e has a plastic back, whereas the V50 has glass (on certain colors) for a more premium feel.

Overall, there isn’t much of a difference between the two phones’ looks and feels so design might not be the deciding factor here.

Comparing the Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50 : Display

With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Full HD+ quality, support for HDR10+ and Vivo’s Diamond Shield Glass on top of that, both phones have a 6.77 inch AMOLED screen. The only difference is one of brightness. The Vivo V50e already has a max brightness of 1800 nits which is bright enough for most use cases. However, the V50 raises it to 4500 nits, making it more suited to outdoor use or for those who want more brightness and clarity in the sun.

Vivo V50: It has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which is way better and brighter than the other for outdoor use.

Vivo V50e: Peak brightness is 1,800 nits, similar to the P30 Pro; but it’s good, not punchy (in sunlight).

Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50: Software and performance

Vivo V50e is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone also has a Mali-G615 GPU with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The V50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and an Adreno 720 GPU on the other side. The phone has several RAM and storage options, including up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

While both CPUs are based on the 4nm technology, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is usually considered more powerful and more optimized when it comes to multitasking and gaming. As such, if performance is what you are after, the V50 is the better choice.

Vivo V50e:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (4nm), Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo V50:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset (4nm), Adreno 720 GPU.

Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The experience of the software is the same. The Vivo V50e and V50 are powered by Funtouch OS 15 which is based on Android 15. They have the exact same user interface, functionality, and AI-driven improvements at least when it comes to software and thus, offer a similar experience on both devices.

On paper and in benchmark tests (Geekbench, AnTuTu), the Vivo V50 is more powerful and thus better for heavy multitasking and demanding apps.

Both phones feel smooth and responsive in everyday use, the only differences are when you push them further (like gaming, running many apps together).

Comparing the Vivo V50e vs V50: Camera

On the back, the Vivo V50e has two cameras: an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP primary lens with OIS. It also has a 50 megapixel front camera for selfies. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50 has a tri camera setup with ZEISS support that comes with a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP ultra wide lens on the back. It also comes with a 50 megapixel front camera with ZEISS brand. Both phones are similar on paper with the same number of megapixels but the Vivo V50 has ZEISS optics, which can help improve image quality especially in bad lighting. This makes the V50 a better device for those who care about camera performance.

The V50’s camera setup is more advanced and versatile, especially for wide angle shots and colour accuracy, both support 4K video recording

Vivo V50e Vs. Vivo V50: Charging and battery

As for battery life, both phones have good battery life, but the V50 has a slightly bigger 6000mAh battery than the V50e’s 5600mAh one. Both phones do support 90W fast charging, so charging speeds are about the same. If you are a heavy user though, the 400mAh extra in the V50 might give you that little extra peace of mind. Though there isnt much of a difference.

Vivo V50e: 5,600mAh battery, 90W fast charging.

Vivo V50: 6,000mAh battery, 90W fast charging.

Both support reverse wired charging.

Vivo V50e vs. Vivo V50: Price and variant

Model RAM/Storage Options Starting Price (INR) Vivo V50e 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Rs.28,999 Vivo V50 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Rs.34,999

The Vivo V50e is cheaper by about Rs.6,000 than the V50 for the same RAM and storage.

For power users, the V50 comes with a higher end 12GB + 512GB variant

Coming with 8GB of RAM, the Vivo V50e is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 128GB version and Rs 30,999 for the 256GB version. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and top-end 12GB + 512GB models of the Vivo V50 cost Rs 34,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 40,999, respectively. The price difference between the two base models is quite noticeable and stands at about Rs 6,000, which may be the deciding factor for consumers on a tight budget.

Comparing the Vivo V50e and V50: Final Verdict

The Vivo V50e is a good product in the mid range market. It has good performance, a vivid AMOLED display, a respectable camera and an exceptional battery life at a reduced cost. This is a great choice for anyone looking for a fashionable phone and is affordable.

Nevertheless, if you are willing to stretch the budget a little, the Vivo V50 offers more value with a better chipset, more storage, RAM, a brighter display, and more improved ZEISS lenses for photography. Anyone interested in a more upscale experience with longer lasting performance will be worth the extra money for the V50.

Vivo V50 is the better choice if you:

Want the brightest display for outdoor use.

Need more power for multitasking or gaming.

Value better camera quality (especially ultrawide) and more storage/RAM options.

Vivo V50e is best if you:

Want a similar experience at a lower price.

Are a light or moderate user who doesn’t need flagship-level performance.

Prefer to save money without sacrificing too much on features.





