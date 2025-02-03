Vivo T3 5G: Is It A Good Budget Buy ?

The Vivo T3 5G, launched on March 21, 2024, is a mid-range smartphone. It has impressive specifications with modern features. Vivo has very good smartphone options. Moreover, Vivo T3 is an attractive option for users looking for performance and value. This phone has good functions, performance, and value. It is a good option from Vivo for most users who just want a simple affordable smartphone. Read further to know about the Vivo T3 5G and what makes this phone different from other mid range smartphones.
Vivo T3 5G: How is it different from other phones?
One of the standout features of the Vivo T3 5G is its high-quality 120Hz AMOLED display. It offers sharp colours. It gives better user experience with smooth scrolling and responsiveness during gaming and watching multimedia.
The Vivo T3 5G uses the Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the camera system. This is an advanced sensor. It helps with low-light photography and provides more stable capture of images and videos. So basically it offers a level of image quality which is found in pricier flagship devices.
Pros
-
It has an AMOLED display. It is vibrant and has a120Hz high refresh rate. It provides a smooth experience of visuals and immersion.
-
It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. It gives excellent performance to the user to multitask and play games on the phone.
-
The camera is impressive. It has a 50 MP primary camera and captures the finest photography in most conditions.
-
It has a 5000 mAh battery, which gives longer battery life with fast charging options.
Cons
-
The design of the Vivo T3 5G is plastic-like. So some may feel it is less premium.
-
It has a good camera system. However it lacks some advanced features found in the higher-end models. But at this price it offers a good camera.
-
It has very limited software update support. It is not for users looking for long-term software enhancements.
Specifications
Display:
-
Size: 6.67 inches
-
Type: AMOLED
-
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+)
-
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
-
Peak Brightness: 1800 nits
Processor:
-
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
-
Cores: Octa-core (up to 2.8 GHz)
Memory:
-
RAM: 8GB
-
Internal Storage: Options of 128GB and 256GB (expandable via microSD)
Camera:
-
Rear Cameras:50 MP (f/1.79, primary)
-
Front Camera:16 MP
Battery:
-
Capacity: 5000 mAh
-
Charging: Supports 44W FlashCharge
Operating System
-
Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
Connectivity:
-
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM)
-
IP54 rating for dust and water resistance
-
USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.30
Price
As of February 2, 2025, the Vivo T3 5G is priced at approximately Rs.17,270. It is an attractive option in the mid-range smartphone market.
|
Specification
|
Details
|
Display
|
6.67 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+), 120Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|
GPU
|
Mali-G610 MC4
|
RAM
|
8GB
|
Storage Options
|
128GB / 256GB (expandable via microSD)
|
Rear Camera
|
Dual: 50 MP (f/1.8, wide, OIS) + 2 MP (f/2.4, depth)
|
Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0)
|
Video Recording
|
Rear: 4K@30fps, Front: 1080p@30fps
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
Charging
|
44W FlashCharge
|
Operating System
|
Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14
|
Dimensions
|
163.2 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm
|
Weight
|
185.5 g
|
Connectivity
|
Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C, IP54 rating
|
Price
|
Approximately ₹17,270