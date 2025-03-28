The Best Vivo Phones Under 20000: Top Picks You Can’t Miss

Let’s be honest—“budget phone” used to mean laggy performance, average cameras, and screens that made Netflix look like VHS. But it’s 2025, and that old narrative is long dead. Now, spending under ₹20,000 doesn’t mean settling. It means choosing.

Advertisment

Vivo, a brand once known only for good selfies, has quietly become a budget performance warrior. In its latest ₹20K lineup, Vivo is bringing features like AMOLED displays, 5G-ready processors, and massive batteries—things we used to see in phones twice the price.

So which one should you pick? Let's break it down by what really matters.

1. Performance: Chipsets That Punch Above Their Price

Advertisment

Gaming. Multitasking. Scrolling endlessly through social media. The processor you pick makes or breaks the experience.

Here are the top contenders for raw performance:

Vivo T3 5G

Dimensity 7200 chip, 4nm architecture. This one hits an AnTuTu score over 730K —crazy good for the price.

Dimensity 7200 chip, 4nm architecture. This one hits an —crazy good for the price. Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 778G, smooth in gaming, multitasking, and even video rendering. Also offers 66W fast charging to keep you in the game.

Snapdragon 778G, smooth in gaming, multitasking, and even video rendering. Also offers to keep you in the game. Vivo T3x 5G & T4x 5G

Slightly less known, but packing Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7300, respectively. These phones are power-efficient and rock a 6,000mAh–6,500mAh battery.

Advertisment

Verdict: If you’re a gamer or power user—T3 5G or T1 Pro 5G are your best bets.

Want long battery with decent speed? Go for T3x or T4x.

2. Cameras: Selfie Game Strong, Main Camera Stronger

Vivo was always camera-focused. But in 2025, even their budget phones come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and pro-grade sensors.

Advertisment

Here’s what’s shining:

Vivo Y100 & Y100A 5G

64MP sensor with OIS. Rare at this price. Sharp, stable shots, even in low light.

64MP sensor with OIS. Rare at this price. Sharp, stable shots, even in low light. Vivo V19

A little older but still impressive. Dual front cameras (32MP + 8MP) and a 48MP quad rear setup.

A little older but still impressive. Dual front cameras (32MP + 8MP) and a 48MP quad rear setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G

64MP with ultra-wide for those wide-angle shots and vlogging content.

Verdict: Y100 and T1 Pro win for social media creators.

V19 is tempting for selfie lovers but may feel outdated elsewhere.

Advertisment

3. Display: AMOLED Is No Longer a Luxury

If your phone’s screen is the window to your digital world, then AMOLED is like getting a premium glass window.

Top Display Picks:

Advertisment

Vivo T3 5G, Y100, Y100A, Y200e

All rock AMOLED displays with 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates . Crisp visuals, great colors, and battery-friendly.

All rock with . Crisp visuals, great colors, and battery-friendly. T3x & T4x 5G

LCDs, but they push high brightness and come with TÜV eye protection—ideal if you're into long reading sessions or just staring at your screen all day.

Verdict: Streamers and YouTube addicts? Go AMOLED.

Practical users? LCD models still deliver value, especially with bigger batteries.

4. Battery & Charging: Juice that Lasts All Day and Then Some

Advertisment

Can your phone keep up with your life?

T4x 5G : King of capacity with 6,500mAh .

: King of capacity with . T3x, Y58 : Not far behind with 6,000mAh .

: Not far behind with . T1 Pro 5G: Smaller 4,700mAh battery, but makes up with blazing 66W fast charging.

Even basic models like Y16 offer 5,000mAh, so you’re never left searching for a charger mid-lecture or halfway through a match.

Verdict: Long-lasting battery? T4x 5G or T3x.

Need fast charging? T1 Pro is a beast.

5. Build, Design & Durability: Not Just a Pretty Face

Durability meets style. Yes, even in budget phones.

IP Ratings:

T3, Y100, Y200e: IP54 (splash and dust resistance)



Y58: IP64 (better protection)

Designs that pop:

Y100 and T3x come in standout colors like Crimson Bliss and Twilight Gold. A refreshing break from all-black everything.

Verdict: Want something sleek without a case? Go for Y100 or Y100A.

Need rugged reliability? Pick T3 or Y58.

Top Picks by Need: Quick Guide

Use Case Top Vivo Phones (Under ₹20,000) Gaming & Speed Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T3 5G Photography Vivo Y100 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G Long Battery Life Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo Y58 5G Best Display Vivo T3 5G, Vivo Y100A 5G Ultra-Budget Vivo Y16 All-Rounder Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Top Vivo Phones Under ₹20,000

Vivo T3 5G

Vivo T3 5G is a mid range smartphone launched on March 21, 2024, with a price tag of ₹17,999 that comes with the best features. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, the AnTuTu score of this device is 734,924, which is one of the fastest devices in its segment. It has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800 nits brightness and vibrant visuals.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, capable of 4K video recording, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a flicker sensor. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16MP front camera. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge for fast recharges.

It runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, has up to 256GB storage (expandable to 1TB) and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Vivo T3 5G packs a powerful performance, a premium display and comes with advanced camera features all for a decent price!

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 5,000mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: A solid Vivo Phone Under 20000 with smooth performance and 5G support.

Vivo Y100 5G

The Vivo Y100 5G is a budget smartphone under ₹20,000 with great features that makes it a good option for those who want to get good for money. Featuring a 6.78 inches Full-HD + AMOLED display, this runs on 120Hz smooth and vibrant color, suitable for games and media. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers reliable performance with 12GB RAM and extended RAM capabilities.

The rear camera of the phone is 64MP with OIS for sharp photos and a 2MP depth sensor, and the front camera is 8MP for selfies. With a 5,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging, you can use it for a long time and recharge it quickly. In addition, the Vivo Y100 5G has a simple design with IP54 dust and water resistance, ensuring it is durable yet stylish. The price of this smartphone is around ₹16,000 and is suitable for users who want a powerful phone within their budget.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

Display: 6.38-inch AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh, 44W fast charging

Why Buy: Stylish design with a high-quality AMOLED display.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000 with a combination of style, performance and advanced features. Not to mention that it features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 1300 nits peak brightness for gaming and outdoor use as well.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G processor for smooth multitasking and gaming experience. It has a 64MP AI triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra wide lens and 2MP macro camera, which allows users to take beautiful photos and videos, including 4K recording.

It also has a 4700mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge, which can give you 50 percent charge in 18 minutes. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is a great phone for those who want to buy a Vivo phone below ₹20,000 with good performance and style, with features like Extended RAM 2.0, liquid cooling technology for gaming, and a sleek design in Turbo Black and Ice Dawn colors.

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 4,700mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: Ideal for multitasking and gaming enthusiasts.

Vivo Y200e 5G

The Vivo Y200e 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000 and provides a good balance of performance and features for budget users. This Vivo phone under ₹20,000 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for watching videos and gaming, and it is priced at ₹19,994.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor based on 4nm architecture and equipped with 5G connectivity. The phone has a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front camera, which takes sharp photos and selfies.

It has 44W fast charging, 5,000mAh battery for long usage and fast charge. The Vivo Y200e 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), in-display fingerprint sensor and IP54 durability.

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 5,000mAh

Why Buy:

A reliable Vivo under 20000 with smooth performance.

Vivo Y58 5G

Vivo Y58 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000, and it offers a great combination of performance and features for budget users. This Vivo phone under ₹20,000 is priced at ₹15,998 and comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness for smooth visuals and vibrant colors.

It runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and has 5G connectivity to ensure you can do everyday tasks reliably, while it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It has 50MP + 2MP dual rear cameras setup with AI photography functionality such as 'AI low light' for better pictures and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

As for example, Vivo Y58 5G has a high capacity 6000mAh battery and an outstanding high-speed fast charge of 44W. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and is durable. This phone is available in attractive colors like Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green and is ideal for users who are looking for a Vivo best phone under ₹20,000 with powerful features at an affordable price.

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Display: 6.72-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 6,000mAh

Why Buy: A budget-friendly 5G phone with excellent battery life.

Vivo T3x 5G

Vivo T3x 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000 with advanced features at an affordable price. This Vivo phone under ₹20,000 is priced starting at just ₹12,499 and comes with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset to ensure smooth performance and multitasking.

The phone comes with 6.72 inch fhd+ display with a 120hz refresh rate that does vibrate graphics and scrolling. It has a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera for taking high quality pictures and selfies. It boasts a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging that will last for long and give it quick recharge.

Powered by Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, the Vivo T3x 5G also supports up to 1TB expandable storage and is perfect for users who want a Vivo best phone under ₹20,000 with performance and reliability. This smartphone is available in stylish colors such as Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green and is a great buy for budget conscious buyers.

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Display: 6.72-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 6,000mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: Ideal for those who want long battery life and smooth performance.

Vivo Y100A 5G

Vivo Y100A 5G is a feature rich smartphone and one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000. This Vivo phone under ₹20,000 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and is priced at ₹17,990, which makes it a good deal with 5G connectivity. On the front it has a 6.38-inch, FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate enabling it to produce vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling for normal use.

A 16MP front snapper with higher end cameras or the 64MP display on the front instead; The rear deck holds its three 64MP, 2MP depth and macro lenses to back the phone up. The Vivo Y100A comes with a 4500mAh battery that can be recharged quickly due to its support for 44W fast charging. The device runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and comes with up to 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) making it a perfect Vivo best phone under ₹20,000 for those who want performance and reliability.

The Vivo Y100A is available in stylish colors such as Metal Black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue and is ideal for buyers who are looking for premium features at an affordable price.

Processor: Snapdragon 695

Display: 6.38-inch AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: Offers a balance of performance and camera quality.

Vivo V19

The Vivo V19 is a stylish mid range smartphone with good features but the price is out of the ₹20,000 range. The price of the phone was originally ₹27,990, but it is not among the Vivo phones under ₹20,000. While that is the case, it stands out with its 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that offers vibrant visuals and HDR10 support.

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 712 processor and 8G of RAM alongside 256GB of its storage to make sure there’ll be no lag in performing the day to day tasks. The highlight of it is of course it's 48MP AI quad rear camera array with 32MP + 8MP dual front cameras and the ultra-wide selfies are just second to none. The device also comes with a 4500mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology for fast recharging. While it does not qualify as a Vivo phone under ₹20,000, it is a phone that is ready to spend more for extra features and style.

Processor: Snapdragon 712

Display: 6.44-inch Super AMOLED

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear, 32MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: Great for photography lovers with a powerful front camera.

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G is one of the best Vivo phones under ₹20,000 and it has some great features at a very affordable price. It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and has scored over 728,000 on AnTuTu, making it a very smooth performer.

The Vivo phone under ₹20,000 has a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification for a comfortable viewing experience. It has a 50MP AI main camera with smart photography tools such as AI Eraser and Night Mode and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Outstandingly, its biggest feature is the beast huge 6500mAh battery with 44W quick charging which is the biggest battery you’ll find in its class.

Vivo T4x 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and military grade durability and comes in stylish colors such as Pronto Purple and Marine Blue at ₹13,999. If you are a user who is looking for a Vivo best phone under ₹20,000 in terms of power, reliability and style, this device is perfect for you.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

Display: 6.72-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front

Battery: 6,500mAh with fast charging

Why Buy: Massive battery life for non-stop usage.

Vivo Y16

Vivo Y16 is one of the best budget smartphones from the Vivo phones under ₹20,000. This Vivo phone under ₹20,000 is priced at ₹7,990 and brings a decent set of features for everyday use. The 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with water drop notch design is decent for its price range. It runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and has 3GB or 4GB RAM, storage up to 128GB, and microSD card expandable.

It has a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup with AI modes such as Portrait and Face Beauty for better photography, and a 5MP front camera. The 5,000mAh battery is the standout that comes loaded with long-lasting usage and supports 10W fast charging. Powered by Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12, the Vivo Y16 is easy to use. This is a great Vivo best phone under ₹20,000 with the stylish colors Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold available for users who prefer affordability and function.

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.51-inch LCD

Camera: 13MP + 2MP rear, 5MP front

Battery: 5,000mAh

Why Buy: A budget-friendly Vivo Phone Under 20000 with a decent battery backup.

Top Vivo Phones Under ₹20,000 – Comparison Table (2025)

Model Processor Display Camera (Rear / Front) Battery / Charging Price (₹) Why Buy Vivo T3 5G MediaTek Dimensity 7200 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz 50MP + 2MP / 16MP 5,000mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹17,999 Best for gaming, smooth display, strong chipset Vivo T1 Pro 5G Snapdragon 778G 6.44" AMOLED, 90Hz 64MP + 8MP + 2MP / 16MP 4,700mAh / 66W Fast Charge ₹19,999 Performance + ultra-fast charging + camera Vivo Y100 5G Dimensity 900 6.38" AMOLED, 90Hz 64MP + 2MP / 16MP 4,500mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹16,000 Stylish design, OIS camera, compact AMOLED display Vivo Y100A 5G Snapdragon 695 6.38" AMOLED, 90Hz 64MP + 2MP + 2MP / 16MP 4,500mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹17,990 Balanced phone with camera and performance Vivo T3x 5G Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 6.72" LCD, 120Hz 50MP + 2MP / 8MP 6,000mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹12,499 Value king! Great battery, performance & display Vivo T4x 5G MediaTek Dimensity 7300 6.72" LCD, 120Hz 50MP + 2MP / 8MP 6,500mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹13,999 Best battery phone in the segment Vivo Y58 5G Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6.72" LCD, 120Hz 50MP + 2MP / 8MP 6,000mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹15,998 Rugged, large screen, ideal for daily long use Vivo Y200e 5G Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz 50MP + 2MP / 16MP 5,000mAh / 44W Fast Charge ₹19,994 Clean UI, durable, reliable all-rounder Vivo V19 Snapdragon 712 6.44" Super AMOLED 48MP quad / 32MP + 8MP 4,500mAh / 33W Fast Charge ₹27,990* Older model but unbeatable front camera setup Vivo Y16 Helio P35 6.51" LCD 13MP + 2MP / 5MP 5,000mAh / 10W Charging ₹7,990 Cheapest pick with basic features & solid battery

Quick Highlights:

Longest Battery Life: Vivo T4x 5G (6,500mAh)

Best for Gaming: Vivo T3 5G, T1 Pro 5G

Best Camera: Vivo Y100 / Y100A (64MP + OIS)

Best Display Quality: Vivo T3 5G (AMOLED + 120Hz)

Most Affordable: Vivo Y16 (Under ₹8,000)

Most Durable: Vivo Y58 (IP64 rating + 6000mAh)

Sneaky Good Budget Phones You Shouldn’t Miss

Vivo T3x 5G

For ₹12,499, it offers 5G, 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz screen, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. Insane value.

For ₹12,499, it offers 5G, 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz screen, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. Insane value. Vivo Y200e 5G

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with AMOLED display and IP54 rating. Solid all-rounder.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with AMOLED display and IP54 rating. Solid all-rounder. Vivo Y58 5G

Big battery, clean design, and good durability for daily use.

Pros and Cons of Vivo Phones

Pros

Affordable costs for premium features. These phones are relatively cheap and come with a lot of features that make it possible for users to make use of the benefits without having to spend a lot.

Really good cameras are the majority of devices. The cameras on these phones are very good and will take high quality pictures.

longer battery life and fast charging compatibility. The phones have a long lasting battery and charge very fast in an emergency to help you do your work.

Gorgeous designs and eye-catching displays. Its high resolution and refresh rate improves the quality of the screen.

Cons

Flagship grade CPUs are rare in this category. Some phones in this price range lack high-end functionality.

Storage or display resolution may be sacrificed by some models. It may have a little impact because there aren’t many phones with a corner display at the top or bottom that get chopped out.

earlier Android versions on certain phones. The phone’s performance is affected by some outdated phones that don’t get updates anymore.

Which one of the Vivo Phones under ₹20,000 should you go for?

If you look for best performance, then go for Vivo T3 5G or Vivo T1 Pro 5G.

Vivo T3x 5G and Vivo T4x 5G also come with a big battery if you need it, with 6000mAh power.

If you are a photography lover, then Vivo Y100 5G and Vivo Y100A 5G have OIS camera stabilization.

Vivo Y200e 5G is a good choice if you want a stylish and premium design.

Vivo Y16 is the cheapest option if you are on a tight budget.

Pcquest – Elevating Your Gadget Shopping Experience

Pcquest is the ultimate place for the best electronic gadgets at the lowest prices. We offer you varieties of the latest smartphones, air conditioners, refrigerators for your choice. We are based in Gurgaon, Haryana and have built a good name for ourselves by selling genuine products and providing excellent customer service. We help you to go shopping for gadgets and show you the better, more suitable gadgets for you than selling them.

We ensure a hassle free shopping experience at The Pcquest through our offline and online stores. Our customers can enjoy the reputable and famous brands like Samsung and Apple, as well as trusted names like Xiaomi and Vivo. You will get flagship smartphones and all latest phones with the cheapest prices under one roof. We make a name for our outstanding after sales support and claim that we value our customers above anything else & remain a legend in our customer oriented approach.

Budget Done Right

So here’s the deal. You’re not just buying a phone under ₹20,000 anymore—you’re making a choice about what matters most to you.

Are you the kind who games between classes or streams at full brightness?

Grab the T3 5G or T1 Pro .

Grab the or . Love snapping selfies or sharing your life on Instagram?

Pick Y100 or V19 .

Pick or . Hate carrying a charger around?

Go for the T4x or Y58.

Every phone in Vivo’s 2025 under-₹20K lineup does something really well. None are perfect at everything—but that’s fine. At this price, it's about picking the right trade-offs.

Tip: List your priorities—performance, battery, camera, display—and match the phone to your life, not the specs on paper.

Closing Thought

It’s not about spending less—it’s about spending smart. And Vivo has turned the under-₹20,000 bracket into a battlefield of value.

So before you jump on the hype train or get lost in spec sheets, take a breath. Ask what you really want in a phone. Then pick your match.

After all, budget phones are no longer compromises. They’re choices. Smart ones.

FAQ’s

Is the Vivo phone a good phone?

Vivo is one of the top smartphone brands in India with its elegant looks and remarkable camera technology. Both for performance and design, their phones have excellent multitasking capabilities.

What is the Vivo T series famous for?

Vivo introduces the T4x 5G, the first phone of the T4 series. The T4x 5G is powered by a 6500 mAh1 powerhouse, the largest battery in its class, to deliver continuous use for multitaskers and performance driven consumers.

What is vivo famous for?

Vivo is a name that is familiar with smartphones and the X series is known for its robust camera technology, brilliant displays, powerful processors and stylish designs.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.