Vivo V60 India launch: All you need to know about specs, price, features & launch date

The next generation of Vivo is ready to take the Indian smartphone market by storm once again with Vivo V60 India launch date as early as in August 2025. After months of leaks and teasers, the V60 is expected to be a best mid-range 5G phone India 2025 that would carry most of the features of the flagship with an advanced photography offering and a new sleeker design. The V60 is expected to be a successor of the popular V90 and is said to be a relabelling of the Vivo S30, which recently was launched in China this year. Read further to know about specs, price, features & launch date of the Vivo V60.
Vivo V60: Expected India launch date and price
Vivo seems to have an official launch event of the V60 series on August 12 at 07 00 PM IST. The V60 and V60 5G will be made available a little later through Flipkart and Vivo internet stores as well as authorised dealers throughout India.
With regards to pricing, leaks reveal that Vivo V60 price in India will go between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000 range, and this competition squarely pits it against the other mid-premium competitors, such as the OnePlus Nord series and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. To give an idea, the last V50 was priced at Rs 34,999 in the bottom variant.
|
Variant
|
Expected Price Range
|
Vivo V60 5G
|
Rs37,000 – Rs40,000
|
Vivo V50 (for ref.)
|
Rs34,999 (base variant)
Vivo will sell the V60 in classy new colours. Here are the Vivo V60 colour options.
-
Mist Grey
-
Moonlit Blue
-
Auspicious Gold
The colours are meant to attract fashionable customers who could make it differentiate the V60 among other competitors.
Vivo V60: Display & design
Vivo V60 is said to sport an AMOLED display with 1.5K and 120Hz refresh rate on board. Its panel should be able to go as high as 1300 nits (HBM), which means it should have bright colours and excellent outdoor performance. Its use of slim bezels and the modern design language ought to follow in the footsteps of Vivo in this category of making attention-grabbing telephones.
Vivo V60: Performance and battery life
Beating under the hood is the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 silicon, which promises a flagship like performance with efficiency in mind. The customers will be able to look forward to:
-
Fluid multitasking and games
-
Dependable 5G connectivity
-
Long run battery life with 6,500mAh power supply
It is also said to offer rapid 90W charging that will enable users to charge the big battery in a minimal amount of time.
Vivo V60: Camera system
One of the biggest delights is the camera array which has been co-engineered with ZEISS optics, which promises breathtaking day light and low light photography.
-
50MP main camera: flagship-level clarity and color accuracy
-
8MP ultra-wide angle: for landscapes and group shots
-
50MP 3x periscope telephoto: advanced zoom capabilities usually reserved for premium devices
-
50MP front selfie camera: for high-resolution selfies and crystal-clear video calls
Vivo V60 5G: Expected specifications
|
Feature
|
Vivo V60 5G Specification
|
Display
|
6.67” AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz, 1300 nits
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|
RAM/Storage
|
To be announced; expected 8GB/12GB RAM
|
Rear Cameras
|
50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x periscope
|
Selfie Camera
|
50MP
|
Battery
|
6,500mAh, 90W fast charging
|
Colours
|
Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold
|
OS
|
Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15 expected)
|
5G
|
Yes
Conclusion
Expected to launch within a few weeks, the Vivo V60 will be an attempt to replicate the success of Vivo by including innovative features with a flashy design at an affordable price-point. Assuming that the leaked specs are accurate, the V60 series may just be the most fantastic Vivo mid-ranger of 2025, and it is an ideal phone going to be used by users who value photography, performance, and looks.
We will keep you updated as Vivo V60 is about to launch in India soon!
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.