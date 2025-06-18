Vivo Y400 Pro 5G slim design and curved display: Know the cons, is it worth your money?

Even though the Vivo phone Y400 Pro 5G phone has brought a buzz to it due to its design and features, it is natural that buyers will fail to look at very important details when purchasing a smartphone. During the haste of being trendy or below the influence of the marketing, most users stare at the beautiful things to miss out on assessing the key aspects that make things last long in terms of providing true satisfaction. Ignoring these considerations may be the basis of regrets and discovering that the phone might not necessarily satisfy their true needs, even in a competitive segment where each feature is considered. While the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is generating buzz for its slim design and curved display, several aspects of the device could be potential drawbacks for users, especially in the competitive Rs.25,000 price segment.

Cons of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

Here are the Cons of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

Weak secondary camera



The two-lens camera system only uses a 2MP secondary lens and has a 50MP megapixel primary camera, so it may only capture depth or macro shots. This constrained configuration implies that users should not hope to experience a high degree of all-purpose photography and uncommon high-resolution wide and far-looking photographs, which have been present in this value extent most typically.

No expandable storage

The phone reportedly lacks support for microSD cards. MicroSD cards are also not supported on the phone, and user storage remains limited to the internal configuration (128 or 256GB). This might soon turn out to be a shortcoming among users who keep numerous photos, videos, or apps.

No 3.5mm headphone jack

The lack of headphone jack will be a deception to customers who are used to using headphone jack in audio, the fact that there are still a lot of mid-range competitors, which still provide it.

No FM radio

The device does not include FM radio support, which remains a valued feature for many users in India, particularly in non-urban areas.

Average processor for the price

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a good chipset and it seems the Y400 Pro 5G cannot be more tempting to power users and heavy gamers as some of the rivals in this segment include more powerful chipsets or have better graphics performance.

Modest battery for the segment

While a 5,500mAh battery sounds solid, some similarly priced phones now offer even larger batteries. Combined with a bright, high-refresh-rate display, real-world endurance may not be as impressive as the specs suggest.

Software bloat and update concerns

Funtouch OS of Vivo is recognised as having preinstalled applications and bloats, which may influence the user experience. Also, Vivo has no track record of providing long-term Android updates as well as others, so there has been a potential concern on whether or not the company will provide support next year.

Potential overheating and throttling

With a slim 7.4mm body and a powerful display, thermal management could be an issue during prolonged gaming or heavy multitasking, possibly leading to performance throttling.

Uncertain price-to-value ratio

Priced at an estimated 25,000-28,000, the Y400 Pro 5G could be competitive against those that combine a superior camera, processor and features at an equivalent or cheaper price point.

Aspect Potential Drawback Camera Limited versatility with only a 2MP secondary sensor Storage No expandable storage (no microSD support) Audio No 3.5mm headphone jack FM Radio Not available Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 may lag behind competitors Battery 5,500mAh may not be class-leading in this segment Software Potential bloatware and uncertain update policy Thermal Management Slim design may lead to overheating or throttling Price-to-Value Ratio Faces tough competition at expected price

Summing up the review, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is impressive aesthetically, but it might not be fascinating to the users who appreciate camera versatility, upgradable storage capacity, raw speed, and some old features. The consumers must consider these disadvantages when compared to the fashion and screen beauty of the phone before deciding the purchase.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.