Vivo X300 FE spotted on IMDA and TUV_ Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 expected

The Vivo X300 FE certifications on TUV Rheinland and IMDA confirm the phone is nearing launch and will support ultra-fast charging. The Vivo X200 FE, which was released worldwide on June 23, 2025, has already been coming closer to a successor just under a year later, with initial placements already indicating the Vivo X300 FE on certification and benchmarking platforms. The Vivo X300 FE successor to the Vivo X200 FE has appeared on certification databases, hinting at an early 2026 launch with faster charging and flagship-grade hardware. Although Vivo is not yet saying anything, such leaks provide the first hints at a rebranded Vivo S50 Pro Mini by the Chinese (launched in December 2025).

Certification sightings and Vivo X300 FE 90W charging

The listing confirms Vivo X300 FE 90W charging, making it one of the fastest-charging FE-series phones from Vivo. A product of model V2537 was spotted on TUV Rheinland (through XpertPick/@ZionsAnvin), which has proven the support of 90W wired fast charging. It was also found on the IMDA site of Singapore, and amongst those that Vivo FE series is standard are 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. No complete specs leaked out as is usual with regulatory filing.

Vivo X300 FE specs leak: Rebrand from Vivo S50 Pro Mini

According to the Vivo X300 FE specs leak, the phone may run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and a 6,500mAh battery. There is speculation that the X300 FE was a global edition of an S50 Pro Mini sold in China only. Main specs include:

6.31-inch AMOLED (1,216x2,640, 120Hz)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 + Adreno 829 GPU

Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM + 512GB UFS 4.1

The Vivo X300 FE camera setup is tipped to include a 50MP Sony main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

6,500mAh battery (90W wired, 40W wireless)

It is powered by Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is priced at the level of the flagship (around Rs40,000-Rs50,000 worldwide).

Vivo X300 FE India launch

There is still no official timeline but the FE series of Vivo usually reaches India within 2-3 months of the global release. The Vivo X300 FE India launch is expected in Q2 2026, continuing the brand’s strategy of bringing FE-series flagships to the Indian market. Projected to be available in Q2 2026 through Flipkart/Amazon and as competition to iQOO Neo 10 and Realme GT 7T. The X300 FE has Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, huge battery, and telephoto zoom, so it can ensure the sub-Rs50000 value but only at the right price. The fast-paced changeover by Vivo makes the FE line up to date, watch official teasers.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.