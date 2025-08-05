Vivo Y400 5G launched in India: AMOLED display, Snapdragon chip & massive battery

Vivo has unveiled an even more popular Y-series in India with the announcement of the Vivo Y400 5G that is now available. Vivo has officially announced its highly anticipated Y400 5G, which is aimed at lower-end users who want to enjoy next-gen connectivity. Relatively affordable at 14,999 INR starting price, it has bank offers and exchange schemes and is one of the most affordable 5G devices on sale in India this quarter. Opening sales start August 6 on Flipkart and Vivo India online stores. Read further to know how the AMOLED display, Snapdragon chip & massive battery benefit users.

Vivo Y400 5G’s stunning AMOLED display enhances visual experience

The demographic of the Vivo Y400 5G is prompted by the orientation of its AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches. The screen boasts Full HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate that makes visuals crisp and smooth with vivid colors and scrolling. The display also has a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits making the display very visible even under the sun. This AMOLED display enhances the wide range of usage especially in gaming, video streaming, and day-to-day usage, as it has lots of contrasts and better blacks than LCD screens generally available in this segment.

Powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset boosts performance

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a modern and efficient processor that promises robust performance and energy efficiency. Alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Y400 5G will be much faster and convenient at multitasking, launching applications and even at participating in mid-level games. The powerful architecture of the chipset ensures that Android apps run more smoothly with response times taking shorter time which in turn improves overall user experience without overpowering the battery.

Vivo Y400: Massive battery and fast charging for extended use

It has a supreme capacity of 6,000mAh battery which is simply amazing; this means that the phone would last long hours of streaming, playing games, browsing without necessarily having to plug in the charger. Backing this up are fast charging abilities with 90W speeds, which become one of the quickest in its bracket, able to recharge the battery in just a few minutes with little downtime possible. This is an effective battery system that ensures that the users have more time to stay connected and less concern about terms of power running out through the day.

Camera setup and durability

The smartphone has dual cameras on the back with a primary one being 50MP and the secondary 2MP, which is appropriate in taking detailed pictures in all kinds of lighting. There is a 32MP selfie camera which is well taken care of, to those lovers of selfies and those who use video call. Also, the Vivo Y400 5G has been rumoured to have both an IP68 and IP69 rating, water and dust resistant, which is remarkable in terms of durability and protection on its price range, regular use on water and dusty places.







Vivo Y400 5G: Price

The Y400 5G launches in two configurations:

4GB+128GB: Rs.14,999

6GB+128GB: Rs.16,999

Pre-booking (Aug 6-12) comes with an instant discount of 1000 and 1500 exchange bonuses of old devices with ICICI bank cards. As reported by Vivo India via a press release (August 4, 2025), Flipkart and the Vivo official online store received the first priority in terms of stocks. Its offline availability will grow to 15,000 retail partners by August 20.

Conclusion

With its AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and massive battery, the Vivo Y400 5G aims to deliver a balanced blend of performance, visual quality, and endurance. All these have not only raised the bar in user experience but also makes Vivo a good option in terms of value and non-compromise buying possibilities due to affordability.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.