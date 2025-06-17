Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Is it a powerful mid-range smartphone?

Vivo has recently launched its Vivo S Pro smartphone and is all set to disrupt the Indian mid-range smartphone market with the upcoming Vivo Y400 Pro 5G. Targeting the user who expects more of their gadgets, the new Vivo phone is a combination of a stylish design, powerful internals, and super-speedy charging, which are some of the features in demand in the sub-zone of smartphones under the price range of Rs30000. With the market in this sector becoming increasingly competitive, the Y400 Pro 5G will soon win the interest of cost-conscious consumers. Read further to know all details about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Design and display

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G serves with a slim, modern design, as it is made with a 3D curved AMOLED display with the size of 6.77 inches. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and yields the maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, which ensures a vivid picture and simple scrolling outdoors in direct sunlight. Its punch-hole display, always-on capabilities, and the low top thickness of 7.4mm present a premium feel, and the phone is also one of the thinnest phones in the segment.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Performance and software

In essence, the Y400 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets, which is an octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.5GHz. The phone is up to the task of multitasking, streaming, and little gaming, coupled with 8GB of RAM (up to 8GB virtual RAM) and optional storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB. It is compatible with both 4G and 5G networks and thus future proofed connectivity. The phone is intended to come with an updated version of Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, which provides a fresh, custom experience in software.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Camera

With photography, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera system on its back, 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It has a primary camera with features such as Aura Light that automatically adjusts the color temperature of light and has a capability of recording 4K videos at 30fps. It has a 32MP camera on the front to take quality selfies and video conferences. Although the camera system does not leave out anything important, it is rather concerned with good performance than additional versatility.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Battery and charging

The other area of strength lies in the battery life where the 5, 500 mAh cell should provide more than enough life to get the entire day. Vivo has added the 90W fast charging feature and as a user, it makes it possible to quickly replenish the battery and continue with the activity you were attending to without having to spend long hours. But it lacks wireless or reverse charging, which could be a pity to power users.

The Y400 Pro 5G further features useful features such as IR blaster and should have other color extensions such as gold, nebula purple, and white. After launch, the phone will also be available to customers via Vivo official platform, Flipkart, Amazon India and offline retail stores.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Price

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will undercut famous mid-rate handsets of such brands as Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus at a price point of approximately Rs.25000 to Rs.28000. Coming together with a bright AMOLED screen, fast charging, and a powerful processor, it can be a good choice in case a user needs a stylish and reliable daily-driver.

Conclusion

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is a reasonable smartphone with an appealing design and quality features, not to mention fast charging when it comes to the price, it is pretty decent. Although it can not be all flagship, it has the most important specifications that almost everyone considers of importance, and therefore it stands out as one of the best options to take onboard to upgrade to a future-ready smartphone in the mid-range market.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.