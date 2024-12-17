Why iQOO 13 is the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Gift This Christmas!

With a starting price of Rs 54,999, the iQOO 13 is reasonably priced. The phone boasts a lengthy battery life, a stunning display, a powerful camera system, and a fashionable design. The phone's pricing, however, is unquestionably its most noteworthy feature. With its cutting-edge hardware and high-end CPU, the iQOO 13 is an excellent deal for Rs 54,999 when flagship phones are becoming increasingly expensive. Its focus on performance and user experience will appeal to gamers and tech-savvy users looking for a premium tablet that delivers on all fronts at a competitive price of ₹54,999 for the base model.

Design and display

The iQOO 13 maintains the iQOO 12 design language. It has a boxy, robust design and a flat display. A squoval camera island with three triple camera shooters and a ring light is on the back panel. Monster Halo lights surround the camera island. In addition to adding a distinctive look, the iQOO 13's unique Monster Halo RGB notification light around the camera module also functions as a notification indicator. This light acts as a charging, call, and message notification indication. It offers 72 RGB color options and functions while gaming as well. It may seem heavy with all that on the camera module, but the iQOO 13 is incredibly light and portable. It is sufficiently thin to fit effortlessly into your pocket.

Nevertheless, the phone's screen is enormous. The large 6.82-inch display of the iQOO 13 has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This display's eye-friendliness is its main selling point. According to the business, the gadget has the world's first Q10 2K Ultra Eyecare display. The phone has been an absolute delight, whether for playing graphically demanding games, perusing Instagram, or binge-watching Christmas movies.

Performance

FunTouchOS 15, based on Android 15, powers the iQOO 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. Two options are available: 16GB RAM with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Once the iQOO 13 has been tested, it is evident that its performance is very remarkable. It manages jobs with ease and remains composed while in use. We also put the device through several benchmark tests to push its boundaries. It performs excellently even though it tends to warm up a little throughout these demanding tests. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, based on a 3nm technology, powers the iQOO 13 and offers outstanding performance for multitasking and gaming. Power users will love this chipset since it enables lightning-fast app launches and data transfers, especially when paired with options for 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Battery

The iQOO 13's remarkable battery capacity is one of its primary characteristics. The gadget has a huge 6000 mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. The iQOO 13's enormous 6,000mAh battery provides long-lasting performance, easily lasting more than a day with moderate use. It also has 120W rapid charging capability, which enables customers to swiftly recharge their gadgets and get hours of use out of a single charging session. The phone may easily last 24 hours even after being used to its maximum capacity. The charging efficiency is just as remarkable. The phone lives up to the company's claims, taking only 30 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

Features Dedicated to Gaming

The Supercomputing Chip Q2 improves gaming performance and offers more fluid gameplay, even in demanding games, through frame rate interpolation and graphics upscaling. It is durable in various settings thanks to its IP68/IP69 grade for resistance to dust and water. The Gorilla Glass Victus further increases its resistance to scratches and drops on the front.

Camera

With three 50MP sensors (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto), the smartphone's flexible camera arrangement enables excellent photography in various settings. By adding artistic effects, features like Street Mode help photographers become more creative. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens make up the iQOO 13's adaptable triple-camera configuration. Photos from the back camera are crisp and detailed, especially with good lighting. Furthermore, this gadget excels in AI-driven features like Night Mode and Portrait Mode.