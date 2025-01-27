Xiaomi 15 Ultra: From Launch Date to Performance Improvements

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the company's top model in the flagship series. It is expected to come in the upcoming weeks. Read further to know the launch date! If we follow the leaks earlier, the phone will have a quad back camera configuration and a Snapdragon 8 Elite. Talking about the special features, it will have support for eSIM technology. It is one special feature that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to have. It will be the first model in Xiaomi's Ultra line to have this function. A photo of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been creating a buzz online. We can get a clear view of the premium phone's design.
Things to look out for in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra
-
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to make its debut in March 2025. In March a big tech event happens, such as the Mobile World Congress (MWC).
-
The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will power the gadget. It promises top-tier performance for AI-driven workloads, multitasking, and gaming.
-
It has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 90W wired charging is believed to be included. It guarantees rapid recharges and extended use.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Leaked Design
Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey), a user on X (previously Twitter), posted a picture of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The photo posted displays the handset's back panel. It has a recognizable design and is coloured black. At the top of the screen is a larger, center-aligned module that has four cameras and the standard Leica logo.
The infamous circular camera module was first seen in Xiaomi's Ultra series with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It is still there in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, according to the leaked photos. In contrast to other models, this version has a new design with asymmetrically positioned lenses, which gives it a unique appearance.
- The camera island is huge. It comes with several sensors and an LED flash array. The camera module is surrounded by a bright red ring. It is visually appealing.
-
The gadget seems to have a high-end finish. It has a textured glass back. When light hits at it, it can sparkle.
If we believe what the tipster has to say, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the only flagship phone featuring both a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 1-inch type sensor. We can expect a great camera in the future! The phone has rounded corners. It will have a matte finish on the back panel. The Xiaomi logo is embossed in the lower left corner of the phone. From the pictures no other text or logos are visible on the rear.
Expected Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications
The camera system on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be one of its best features:
Expected Camera Specifications
-
Primary Camera: 50 MP using the Sony LYT900 sensor.
-
Ultra-Wide Camera: 50 MP utilizing Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensor.
-
Telephoto Lens: A 50 MP short-range telephoto lens.
-
Periscope Lens: An impressive 200 MP periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom capabilities.
-
Front Camera: A 32 MP Omnivision OV32B40 sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls.