Xiaomi 17 Ultra brings DSLR-Grade Leica photography to smartphones

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the crown jewel of the Xiaomi 17 Series, combining Leica’s optical legacy with cutting-edge smartphone innovation for premium users. Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the crown jewel of the Xiaomi 17 Series, and the combination of Leica and its century-old optical heritage with the most recent mobile innovation in Xiaomi, lightest Ultra is 8.29mm thick and only 218.4g. It has the minimalistic Golden Arc that has ultra-thin bezels with a small camera deco to maintain the best ergonomics available in White, Black, or Starlit Green. With its Leica co-engineered camera system and ultra-slim design, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica edition is expected to target photography enthusiasts ahead of its Xiaomi 17 Ultra India launch.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera : Leica Co-Creation

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera system features a 1-inch 50MP Light Fusion sensor and a Leica 200MP telephoto lens, enabling optical zoom up to 400mm without quality loss. Introduced as a Strategic Co-creation with Leica, the 17 Ultra features a 1-inch 50MP Light Fusion 1050L main sensor featuring LOFIC HDR in order to provide better dynamic range throughout lighting. Mechanical optical zoom (up to 400mm/17.2x equivalent) is provided on the Leica 200MP 75-100mm APO telephoto to reduce ghosting/fringing. Leica UltraPure lenses minimise reflections in clean light capture. Video is outstanding at 4K 120fps Dolby Vision/AC Log on main/telephoto.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Xiaomi guardian structure

For durability, the phone uses Xiaomi Guardian Structure, combining Shield Glass 3.0, an aluminium frame, and IP68 water resistance. Xiaomi Guardian Structure has Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 (30 percent more drop-resistant than 15 Ultra), fiberglass back, aluminum frame and IP68 (balanced slimness and ruggedness).

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Elite Snapdragon power and surge battery

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU for advanced AI imaging and gaming performance. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Oryon CPU/Adreno GPU/Hexagon NPU) is used in intensive tasks. The 6,000mAh Xiaomi Surge Battery (16% silicon) supports 90W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless, and 100W PD-PPS. The 6,000mAh Xiaomi Surge Battery supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging for all-day flagship usage.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Pro accessories unlock mastery

As part of the Xiaomi 17 Series, the Ultra variant also supports professional accessories like the Photography Kit and Pro Kit for DSLR-style control. Photography Kit (EUR99.99: Black/White/Purple): has add strap, two-stage shutter, video button, IP54. Pro Kit ( EUR199.99: Black ) has PU leather Leica-inspired grip, 2,000mAh battery, removable shutter, Fastshot UI which turns it into a pro tool.

Leica Leitzphone special edition

Leica Leitzphone using Xiaomi is a tribute to the 100 th anniversary of Leica with nickel-anodized aluminum, Camera Ring dial, Essential mode (M9/M3 film emulation), EUR1,999 (1TB). The Leica Leitzphone runs HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16 and packs 512GB of inbuilt storage. It was launched in Black and Off-White colour. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water protection.

Connectivity options on the Leica Leitzphone include Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Bluetooth v5.40, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, temperature sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra price starts at EUR 1,499 for the 512GB variant, positioning it against Samsung Galaxy Ultra and iPhone Pro Max models. Starting with EUR1,499(512GB/1TB), 3-month trial (Google AI Pro/YouTube Premium), Xiaomi 17 Ultra is assured of uncompromising Leica imaging, longevity, and powerflagship perfection. While the global version has been announced, details about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra India launch timeline are expected soon.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.