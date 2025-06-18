XChat rising: Elon Musk's new messaging app challenging WhatsApp in 2025

As digital communication continues to change fast, a new challenger has come to take on WhatsApp. Introducing XChat, the latest from X (formerly Twitter). XChat has big claims on privacy, ease of use, extensibility, uniqueness, etc. This article will cover what XChat is, what it does, and how it compares to the big players like WhatsApp.

What is XChat?

XChat is a messaging app within X that launched in June 2025. XChat is different from other messaging apps because XChat is a specific message service within X as a feature, a portal to a messaging feature platform to communicate through. So the underlying product is to private message, securely, with end-to-end encryption, file sharing, and calling without a phone number.

XChat is part of Musk’s vision to turn X into an “everything app” like WeChat in China, to create a “one-stop shop” platform that will have all social media messaging, app functions, payments, and various other services in one app.

XChat features

Security and privacy

XChat has Bitcoin-style encryption built in the Rust programming language. XChat has:

• End-to-end encryption: Messages are encrypted so only the sender and recipient can read the message.

• 4-digit passcode: An extra layer of protection for private conversations.

• Vanishing messages: Users can set their messages to disappear after X amount of time.

But security experts say XChat’s encryption doesn’t actually protect you, and it doesn’t prevent “man-in-the-middle” attacks. XChat’s encryption is also less safe than Signal or WhatsApp.

No phone numbers needed

One of the best parts about XChat is you don’t need to share your phone number. Instead it uses

• X handles, like Twitter handles, to identify users.

• Audio and video calls across platforms without phone number verification.

• More privacy because it doesn’t associate communications with phone numbers.

File sharing

XChat has unlimited file sharing; you can:

• Send any file, no matter the size limits of other platforms.

• Send files bigger than 2GB.

• Send documents, images, videos, and other media within conversations.

X integration

As part of the X ecosystem, XChat has:

Seamless transition between social media and private messaging.

Potential integration with X’s payment systems and other services.

Access to the platform’s growing set of features, including AI through Grok.

How XChat compares to WhatsApp

User base and market position

WhatsApp has a huge lead in the messaging space with 2.5 billion users globally as of 2025. It dominates 70 out of 100 countries studied. XChat is the new kid on the block, available only to beta testers and X Premium subscribers.

Feature comparison

Both platforms offer core messaging functionalities, but with notable differences:

Feature XChat WhatsApp Phone number required No Yes End-to-end encryption Yes Yes Audio/Video calls Yes Yes Disappearing messages Yes Yes File size limits Unrestricted 2 GB limit Platform integration Integrated with X Standalone app Availability Limited beta (June 2025) Widely available

WhatsApp has continued to evolve in 2025, introducing features like face recognition security, improved group call audio quality, and message editing capabilities. Meanwhile, XChat emphasizes its integration with X's ecosystem and phone number-free approach as key differentiators.

Privacy and security

Both claim to put user privacy first, but differently:

WhatsApp uses established end-to-end encryption but requires phone number verification.

XChat uses "Bitcoin-style encryption" but has been scrutinized by security experts for its implementation and vulnerability to certain types of attacks.

XChat’s no phone number approach potentially offers more anonymity but raises questions about user verification and spam prevention.

Who is XChat for?

XChat is for:

Existing X users

The 600 million monthly active users on X as of October 2024 will have a convenient way to chat privately without switching apps. The integration is seamless between public social media and private conversations.

Privacy-conscious users

Those who don’t want to link their phone numbers to messaging services will like XChat’s approach. Being able to chat with just an X handle is more anonymous than phone number-based systems.

Business and professional users

XChat’s unlimited file sharing and integration with X’s ecosystem will be useful for business communications, especially for sharing large files and keeping professional connections on one platform.

Tech enthusiasts and early adopters

As with many of Musk’s ventures, XChat has generated a lot of interest among tech enthusiasts looking for alternatives to existing messaging apps. The idea of an “everything app” appeals to those who want more integrated digital experiences.

XChat FAQs

Is XChat available to everyone?

As of June 2025, XChat is in beta and only available to X Premium paid subscribers. A wider rollout is coming, but the timeline and whether free users will have access to all features are unknown.

How secure is XChat really?

Musk claims “Bitcoin-style encryption,” but security experts have raised concerns about XChat being vulnerable to “man-in-the-middle” attacks. XChat’s approach to security is different from established end-to-end encryption used by WhatsApp and Signal.

Can XChat replace WhatsApp?

While XChat has some cool features, WhatsApp has 2.5 billion users and is established in the market. XChat’s success will depend on it offering something compelling that overcomes the network effects of existing apps.

Thinking of trying XChat? If you want to try out XChat and see a new messaging platform in action, consider

1. If you are an X user (especially an X Premium user), is XChat available through your X account?

2. Follow X’s announcements for XChat rollout.

3. How does XChat compare to your messaging apps? Does XChat have what you need for communication?

It's too early to tell if XChat will be able to compete with WhatsApp, but the new messaging approach without a phone number and association with a larger digital ecosystem could be relevant to the future of digital communication.

