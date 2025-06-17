Riot Games 2025 expansion brings new titles to boost your Valorant grind

From console fighters to mobile FPS battles, Riot Games is unlocking a new level for Valorant and beyond.



Riot Games goes full throttle in 2025

Do you remember those clutch rounds in Valorant or the big comebacks that had you hyped for hours in League of Legends? Riot Games isn’t just content with being a player in competitive esports. They’re going to turbocharge the experience and change the game for the player in 2025.

Founded in 2006, Riot Games has made a name for themselves globally with multiplayer games. League of Legends has over 150 million registered players and 117 million players a month. Riot’s Valorant, a first-person tactical shooter, has 25 million players a month and is making waves in the global first-person shooter space.

Now, Riot Games is turning the page with fresh games and bold strategies targeting consoles, mobile, and card-based gameplay.

Riot’s 2025 game lineup includes Valorant Mobile and more

Riot’s expansion allows them to expand in uniqueness and talent with some diversity in titles around good gameplay to cast a wider net of audiences.

2KXO brings League champions to console fighters

2KXO is Riot’s entry into the console fighting space. A free-to-play game featuring 2v2 tag-team matches, it brings you champions like Braum, Ekko, Darius, and Ahri from League of Legends.

Launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, 2KXO represents Riot’s effort to expand beyond PC, offering fast-paced action and strategic depth.

Valorant Mobile is already making waves in beta

Valorant Mobile is the most anticipated addition to the Valorant franchise. The mobile version has a new interface designed for touchscreens, with the same tactical precision fans love on PC.

It’s in beta now and being tested in select regions, including China. A global launch will follow depending on player feedback and performance metrics. As the mobile FPS market heats up, Valorant Mobile is already holding its own.

Riftbound turns champions into collectible cards

Formerly Project K, Riftbound turns champions like Yasuo, Lux, and Jinx into strategic trading cards. With 1v1 duels, 2v2 co-op, and four-player free-for-alls, it brings variety to competitive card gaming.

Riot is targeting a summer 2025 launch for both digital TCG veterans and newcomers.

Riot Games adjusts course after earlier mobile experiments

Not every game Riot has released has been a hit. Mobile titles like Wild Rift and card games like Legends of Runeterra didn’t get the same love as Valorant or League of Legends.

Riot is learning from past mistakes and focusing on polish, community input, and long-term appeal for Valorant Mobile and Riftbound.

As Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto once said: “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.”

That’s Riot’s slow-cooked approach—perfecting each mechanic before pushing updates or going global.

The global gaming market gives Riot room to breathe

The digital gaming market is expected to be over USD 316.3 billion by 2031. Riot’s belief in free-to-play, live service monetization and cross-platform is allowing them to pivot as the market changes.

Riot’s slate of projectsfrom Valorant to 2KXO is combining innovation in genre design and familiarity of the player in game creation. From here they are building potential users into lifetime users.

The meta is shifting, and Riot Games is leading the charge

Whether it’s deck building in Riftbound, 2v2 battles in 2KXO, or collectively headbutting in Valorant Mobile, Riot’s latest offerings are not just games; they are experiences.

And Riot is in no rush to get anywhere. Each project is tuned for the best experience.

As said by game-making legend Hideo Kojima. “Video games are not art. They are the meeting of dreams and reality.”

That collision is coming. And Riot Games is ready to drop the next wave of competitive firepower.

More For You



Best 5 phones to crush Valorant Mobile in 2025 without breaking a sweat

Valorant 10.11 patch makes Deadlock deadly

Valorant Mobile debuts in China with elite-only access and high device demands

Valorant Mobile China beta and national tournament leaked as summer launch nears