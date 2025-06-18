PUBG Mobile 3.9 update brings Ultra+ graphics and a Transformers invasion

Optimus Prime lands on Erangel as PUBG Mobile’s biggest update of the year goes live
Big update with visuals and vibes
PUBG Mobile has dropped a massive update with a surprise crossover. The update 3.9 that we’ve all been waiting for is bringing mobile visuals to Ultra+ and partnering with Hasbro and the Transformers!
Krafton has collaborated with Hasbro to bring Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to PUBG Mobile. Expect cinematic visuals, robot battles, and tons of new content across Erangel and Livik and a brand-new game mode.
Update 3.9 is now live for all players
PUBG Mobile Ultra+ graphics mode
The highlight of update 3.9 is the new Ultra+ graphics mode. This is for flagship high-end smartphones only, with high-end flagship chips only (e.g., Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and above). For those lucky players with supported devices, they can now enjoy
• Higher resolutions
• More realistic lighting effects
• Sharper terrain textures
• Smoother shadow rendering
This takes console-level graphics to mobile and makes PUBG Mobile even more immersive than ever!
While this mode is limited to premium phones for now, beta testers have confirmed visible improvements. However, users should expect faster battery drain when Ultra+ is turned on, so a power bank may be necessary during extended sessions.
Transformers mode drops with new gameplay
Who would have thought? The new Transformers-themed mode (called Transformers: Battle for Erangel) has new gameplay mechanics and locations inspired by the sci-fi franchise.
Here’s what you can expect:
-
Collect Energon Crystals to activate features.
-
Use transformation portals in mid-match strategy.
-
Summon Optimus Prime or Bumblebee to support you in battle.
-
Explore Cybertron Fortress and Energon Zones with themed objectives.
These add a sci-fi shooter feel to PUBG Mobile while staying true to its battle royale roots. Krafton hasn’t confirmed if the mode will be permanent, but so far the community is loving it.
Esports World Cup prep gets a visual boost
This update isn’t a coincidence. PUBG Mobile is heading to the Esports World Cup in a few weeks, and version 3.9 is optimized for players and spectators.
For pros and streamers, Ultra+ means better visuals and more engaging footage. For fans, it means clearer and smoother streams during tournaments.
PUBG Mobile is now on par with other mobile titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire Max. It shows that visuals and viewer experience still matter in mobile esports.
All the other changes in version 3.9
While the big features take the spotlight, update 3.9 also has some under-the-hood changes:
-
Minor gameplay tweaks for balance
-
Bug fixes for stability and crash prevention
-
UI refinements for smoother navigation
These might not be exciting, but they improve daily gameplay (especially during intense firefights or ranked matches).
Be prepared: the full update is big. Players will need to download over 2GB of data, so using Wi-Fi is recommended.
PUBG Mobile 3.9 is more than a patch
3.9 is more than a patch. It has a pop visual update. So veterans and newbies can both... DROP IN.
Ultra+ graphics make PUBG Mobile feel like a real game. Adding Transformers mode is a surprise, nostalgic, and fun.
If you’re playing on very old hardware, then maybe this isn’t your jump-off point. But for everyone else whose hardware is still supported, 3.9 brings you the most visual update PUBG Mobile has ever had.
The update is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Time to squad up and drop in — Erangel just got a serious facelift.
