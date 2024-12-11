Google Next-Gen Smart Glasses: Display, Speakers, and More

Google, a pioneer in the smart glasses market with its 2013 Google Glass, is reportedly making a comeback in the segment. While the original Google Glass failed to gain mainstream popularity, recent developments suggest the tech giant is doubling down on creating advanced smart glasses. A newly published patent on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) reveals exciting potential features for Google’s next-generation wearable technology.

Google Patent for New Smart Glasses

Built-in Display, Microphone, and Speaker

The glasses will feature an integrated display for visual feedback, a microphone for voice commands, and speakers for audio output, making it a versatile device for interactive use.

Eye-Tracking Technology and Gesture Controls

Eye-tracking capabilities will allow users to interact with the device by simply gazing at objects. Gesture and touch inputs, along with voice commands, will provide users with multiple intuitive ways to control the glasses.

Location and Surroundings

The glasses are designed to leverage contextual data such as the user’s location to deliver personalized suggestions or accept commands. For example, users could view restaurant menus or customer ratings by simply looking at a row of eateries, making the device highly practical for daily activities.

Camera for Environment Recognition

The built-in camera will allow the glasses to identify surroundings, enhancing navigation and providing real-time information about nearby objects, landmarks, or services.

Smart Glasses Powered by Smartphones

One of the most intriguing aspects of the patent is Google’s approach to computational power. Instead of making the glasses a standalone device, the patent indicates that they will rely on a connected smartphone for resource-intensive tasks. By transferring heavier processing tasks to a connected smartphone, Google can optimize battery usage, addressing one of the most significant challenges of wearable devices.

Integration with Apps

The glasses are expected to integrate seamlessly with third-party smartphone apps, providing access to the cellular network and additional features. This approach not only reduces the weight and size of the glasses but also makes them more affordable, as the device itself doesn’t need high-end internal hardware.

Competition in the Smart Glasses Market

Google’s re-entry into smart glasses comes at a time when the market is witnessing renewed interest. Meta’s smart glasses, while popular, lack a display to maintain affordability. However, their success has revived interest in this segment, showing that consumers are ready for more practical AR wearables.

Meta has also teased its Orion prototype, showcasing advanced features similar to what Google is working on, hinting at a competitive race in the AR wearables market.

Samsung’s Upcoming Devices

Samsung is rumored to debut its own AR glasses and XR device as early as next year, further intensifying competition in the smart glasses space.

What’s Next for Google’s Smart Glasses?

While the patent showcases exciting possibilities, it remains unclear when Google will unveil these smart glasses to the public. The company appears to be focusing on creating a wearable that balances functionality, affordability, and battery efficiency. If successful, Google’s next-generation smart glasses could redefine the augmented reality (AR) landscape and rekindle interest in this innovative technology.

