Hindi speakers now can use AI Chatbot: Gemini Live support

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which will be launched on February 4, is all over the news as it is going to be the first smartphone series that supports Gemini Live in both Hindi and Korean.

TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, further confirmed this commitment in a recent press statement where he said, "Google Gemini Live will be available in Korean, English, and Hindi. We are starting with these three languages for Galaxy S25 Gemini Live and will expand to other languages in the future. Once again, this demonstrates the importance of the Indian market to us."

Earlier, Gemini Live was only available in English in India, but with this update, users of the Galaxy S25 series will now be able to interact with Google's advanced voice-based AI chatbot in Hindi. This feature is also likely to roll out, shortly on compatible Pixel and other Android devices.

How to access Gemini Live in Hindi?

To access Gemini Live in Hindi, users will have to update their Gemini app to the latest version and then interact with the chatbot directly in Hindi through the app. Galaxy S25 series buyers will also receive a free six-month subscription to the Google One AI Premium Plan, worth ₹1,950 per month.

This subscription unlocks access to the latest Gemini models, 2 TB of cloud storage, better integration of Gemini throughout Google and Samsung applications, advanced image editing through Google Photos, and much more.

In addition to improving user interaction, the intro to Gemini Live in Hindi also denotes a move that sees Samsung try to reach a wider audience with different linguistic populations in India. Amidst this young population that is increasingly adopting innovative technology, Samsung is well-placed to leverage its AI to meet these soaring demands of consumers effectively.

It further propels Samsung into the forefront along with others in implementing AI solutions that find resonance with the local populace, while the brand continues to increase its international footprint.

