Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite: A Game-Changer for Mid-Range Smartphones

The Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but will remain slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in performance.

It could enable better energy efficiency and support phones with high-capacity 7000mAh batteries.

Qualcomm, the leading name in mobile processors, is gearing up to launch the Snapdragon 8s Elite, a chip designed to bridge the gap between flagship and mid-range smartphones. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the latest in its flagship lineup, which succeeded the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

With its custom Oryon cores, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has already proven its capabilities for high-performance Android devices, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, both slated for a 2025 launch.

Now, Qualcomm seems poised to expand its Snapdragon Elite lineup with the 8s Elite. As per credible leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Snapdragon 8s Elite is aimed at upper-midrange smartphones, offering flagship-like performance at a slightly more accessible price point. The chip is expected to debut in April 2025, powering smartphones that may feature massive 7000mAh batteries for extended usage.

Performance

While the Snapdragon 8s Elite is rumored to surpass the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it will not reach the heights of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Its positioning suggests it will succeed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which powered devices like the Poco F6 and Honor 200 Pro.

Built on a 4nm process, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offered impressive specifications, including a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, four performance cores running at 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. It supported up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, setting a high bar for mid-range processors.

The Snapdragon 8s Elite may go even further, potentially leveraging a more advanced process node for improved performance and efficiency. This upgrade could translate to smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better gaming experiences on mid-range devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Snapdragon 8 Elite series has been a significant step forward in mobile chipset technology. Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, showcased on devices like the iQOO 13, delivered impressive results. However, this level of performance comes at a cost.

Reports indicate that Qualcomm plans to increase the price of the Snapdragon 8 Elite (2nd Gen). Currently priced at $190, even a modest 5% price hike would push the cost beyond $200, potentially impacting the pricing of upcoming Android flagship smartphones.

Despite this, the Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to remain competitive in its pricing, will redefine mid-range smartphones, offering features and performance previously reserved for premium devices.

