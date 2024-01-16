Sony to Upgrade DualSense V2 Controller with Battery Backup of 12 Hours

Advertisment

Highlights

The DualSense V2 is rumored to have a significantly longer battery life of 12 hours compared to the current model's maximum of five hours.

The appearance of the controller is said to be similar to its predecessor.

The updated controller is reported to have a headphone jack, a built-in microphone, and haptic triggers on the back and front.

According to reports, Sony is developing a revised PlayStation 5 controller that could soon be released internationally. There's a good chance that this new controller will have a longer battery life. According to the rumor, the next device's battery life is specified at 12 hours. In contrast, the controller that is now in use only provides a maximum of five hours.

This new V2 DualSense Wireless Controller was reportedly seen on Best Buy's Canadian online store, according to a report by GameRant.

How good is the updated Sony DualSense V2 Controller?

Aside from major battery upgrades, the newly listed Sony V2 DualSense wireless controller looks pretty much the same as its predecessor. The report also claims that the upcoming controller will have a headphone jack, a built-in microphone, and haptic triggers on the back and front.

The controller is priced at CAD 90 (about $67), which is also similar to the previous model of the V2 DualSense wireless controller, which cost $69.

According to the report, the 12-hour model is currently visible on the website, but not purchasable. So it is not clear when Sony will release the updated driver. In November 2023, Sony applied for a patent that described a new controller that would have a touchscreen instead of a touchpad.

Other Details

The patented controller also can use predictive AI assistance to activate certain buttons, analog sticks and shoulder triggers in different gaming situations. The currently available DualSense controller was released in late 2020 with the PlayStation 5.

This model offered some significant improvements over the DualShock 4 predecessor that debuted on the PS4. In addition to replacing the DualShock 4's micro-USB port with a USB-C port, the current generation controller also introduced support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.