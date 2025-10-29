AI browsers explained: Atlas, Comet, Perplexity, and ChatGPT

The use of AI-driven browsers such as Atlas, Comet, Perplexity, and ChatGPT are altering the way individuals use the internet. They are not just search engines, they are assistants capable of summarising, automating and even doing things on your behalf. Although they share this similarity, they are designed towards different purposes, and the differences between them are sharp in terms of speed, cost, accuracy, and overall value. Read further to know about the AI browsers like Atlas, Comet, Perplexity, and ChatGPT.

Atlas (ChatGPT Atlas): Best for power users and automation

Atlas is the browser by OpenAI which is based on ChatGPT and should provide agent-like workflows. It is also able to read, summarise, answer questions, and even undertake tasks over the web such as making appointments or writing emails in the browser. Its key advantages are the automation of workflows, the possibility to work with many pages, and close integration with the ChatGPT ecosystem.

It is best for individuals who spend most of their time in the ChatGPT world, who seek to automate repetitive Internet operations, or require an agent to facilitate multi-step operations when working on complicated projects.

Speed: Quickest agentic, multi-task work, as new productivity evaluations indicate.

Accuracy: This is very accurate in synthesising long-form content and inline actions, but it is not as transparent in sourcing as Comet is.

Free for basic use; more powerful Agent Mode needs ChatGPT Plus/Pro (paid).

Comet (by Perplexity): Best for research, fact-checking, and sourcing

Comet is developed by Perplexity and is based on search, proper citation, and focus mode of research. Comet does not simply summarise its answers; it gives them clickable citations so that the user can easily verify his or her answers in case users are concerned with the integrity of the data. It also has community-specific search modes (i.e. Reddit, academic sites).

It is best for scholars, learners, analysts, and anyone who requires validated and well-cited data.

Speed: Tend to be very fast in searching and accessing structured information, but a little slower than Atlas in agentic or very multi-step tasks.

Accuracy: Excellent in factuality and transparency of the source, which minimises hallucinations.

Prices: Free version is provided, premium version has increased limits and AI capabilities.

Perplexity browser (Classic): Focused on conversational answers

The traditional browser of perplexity is not about automation and agent activities and more about limited, conversation-based search. It is handy to answer fast and do general work but does not provide the agentic workflows or deep sourcing that Comet has.

It’s best for day to day users who want fast and conversational answers and not automation or research.

Speed: General Q&A is one of the fastest.

Accuracy: High, although slightly less transparent than Comet since some of the responses were less concerned with citations.

Pricing: The majority of the features are free; Pro opens up more models and limits.

ChatGPT in the Browser (Extension/Sidebar): For summaries and inline assistance

Other users are using browser extensions or sidebars driven by ChatGPT or other LLMs to summarise, answer questions or write content. They are usually lighter in weight and accompany the other browsers, and not substitutes.

It is best for a user who needs AI assistance but does not change the browsers, is interested in quick summaries or drafting.

Speed: Fast usually on small jobs.

Accuracy: ChatGPT is generally as accurate as it can be, although without live web connection it can be restricted to basic features (unless it is used as ChatGPT Plus which is a paid option).

Pricing: Free most of the time, including extensions or sidebar, heavy use can restrict hit rates.

AI browsers are developing at a very fast rate. Atlas is now optimised towards power users and automation, Comet is better regarding the research and verifiable accuracy, and both are free towards the basic tasks, with paid upgrades giving higher power. The correct decision is based on your workflow- you have to select the right one that fits your requirements based on accuracy, speed in which you complete a task and how in-depth of automation you need.



