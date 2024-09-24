Pros and Cons of Joining the Apple iOS 18.1 Public Beta

Before the official release, customers may test out the much-awaited Apple Intelligence capabilities in iOS 18.1 Public Beta thanks to the company's introduction of the public beta. While Apple said the iPhone 16 series was designed with Apple Intelligence in mind, the handsets do not come pre-installed with this AI capability. Instead, Apple will release these functionalities in a later software update. This public beta offers a more reliable option for users keen to test Apple Intelligence. Still, it needs to be more apprehensive about installing the developer beta because of possible issues.

Advertisment

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models now have access to Apple Intelligence features thanks to the iOS 18.1 public beta. Even while development versions tend to be less unstable than public betas, some glitches and defects may still exist in the latter. But before the complete stable version is released in the upcoming weeks, users can test features like the redesigned Siri, improved writing tools, on-device image production, and more. Occasionally, slowness or stuttering has been reported by specific users, especially when utilising the more demanding Apple Intelligence functions for the first time. Additionally, compared to earlier iOS versions, the new AI functions can cause a somewhat faster battery drain. As with beta software, you may also run into other minor faults or errors.

How to enable the iOS 18.1 Public Beta

Users must enable the iOS 18 public beta option under Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates to install the iOS 18.1 public beta. Ensuring the Apple ID linked to the iPhone is enrolled in the iOS beta program is crucial. In addition to iPhones, M-series chip-powered Macs and iPads that meet the requirements can also access Apple Intelligence in public beta. The public betas of macOS 15.1 and iPadOS 18.1 allow users to test the new features. With the arrival of increasingly advanced AI-driven tools and capabilities, Apple Intelligence is set to improve the operation of Apple devices.

Advertisment

Pros of joining the iOS 18.1 Public Beta

For those keen to remain on top of things, there are several benefits to signing up for the iOS 18 public beta. Getting early access to new features and enhancements lets you test out the latest additions to iOS before they're made available to the broader public, which is one of the main advantages. By enabling you to test cutting-edge features like software updates, UI modifications, or new privacy settings, this can improve user experience. You also get the chance to give Apple insightful input directly by participating in the beta program.

Cons of joining the iOS 18.1 Public Beta

Advertisment

Potential users should know the many disadvantages of participating in the iOS 18 public beta. Since beta software is sometimes less polished than official versions, one big worry is the possibility of errors and instability. Unexpected crashes, performance concerns, or issues with specific app compatibility may arise. Furthermore, installing beta versions has the danger of data loss; therefore, back up your data before moving further to prevent losing vital information. Limited support is another drawback. Since Apple offers less aid for beta software, you might not get assistance for every difficulty you encounter, leaving you to solve issues on your own.

Also Read: https://www.pcquest.com/tech-trends/iphone-users-patience-is-key-for-ios-18-apple-intelligence-7086464

https://www.pcquest.com/smartphones/iphone-16-missing-features-whats-new-in-ios-181-7061975

Advertisment

https://www.pcquest.com/smartphones/iphone-16-consumers-fooled-by-ai-hype-machine-or-a-strategic-decision-6947305