Top tech trends in 2025: Futuristic gadgets you will use in 2026 - Part 1

Futuristic technology is moving fast out of concept and by the year 2026 most of the next generation technology will be in day-to-day lives. Personal mobility devices such as foldable e-bikes and miniature eVTOL flyers, artificial intelligence sleep headphones that can change soundscapes in real time, people will engage with technology in a way that was previously perceived only through science-fiction. The houses will have smart environmentally friendly designs like floating LED lamps and automatic water growing plant pods, and makers will use portable CNC robots to fabricate anywhere.

Gesture-control bands, smart projectors, real-time language translators, AI-controlled cameras, autonomous delivery robots and AI-controlled home assistants will transform day-to-day activities. Smart poles in cities will have IoT, devices will be faster on edge AI chips, and convenience and productivity at home will be made possible by home robotics and AR glasses. In the meantime, health wearables that are driven by AI will change personal health monitoring. All of these breakthroughs are what bring us to one definitive conclusion: in 2026, futuristic gadgets will no longer be viewed as futuristic, just like they are going to be a part and parcel of life. Here are the Top tech trends in 2026 that will be common and will make lives easy.

Personal mobility gadgets transforming urban travel

The cities all over the world are quickly changing to compact, electric, and hyper efficient mobility. Bikes that fold down, scooters literally half the size, even flyers (eVTOLs) the size of a small vertical takeoff and landing are becoming a reality. Lightweight foldable bikes have already become the daily mode of transportation of urban workers in the US, and businesses such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are already undertaking FAA approved eVTOL test flights. Personal air mobility is also being tried in China and Europe on short routes. By 2030, the e-bike market will have reached 52 billion and the eVTOL industry will have reached 23 billion in 2028 which means mass production will be widespread in the urban centers by 2026.

Personal mobility devices are transforming the city travel making the commute time quicker and more environmentally friendly. Here are some key examples:

Foldable e-bikes (e.g., Brompton Electric, Xiaomi Mi Electric Folding Bike).

Small e-scooters (e.g., Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, Segway Ninebot).

E-skateboards (e.g., Segway Ninebot S).

E-unicycles (e.g., InMotion V8)

EVTOLs (e.g., Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation)

Hoverboards owned by individuals (e.g. Segway Hoverboard).

Balance wheels (e.g., Airwheel)

These devices are already changing the ways in which people travel in cities all over the world.

AR glasses emerging as smartphone alternatives

AR glasses are becoming lighter, stronger, and viable. In 2025, Ray-Ban display glasses by Meta will have a built-in notification and translation, and in 2026, Snap plans to launch consumer AR glasses. It has been reported that Apple is currently developing a vision Pro light. As AR/VR hardware is expected to increase by almost 30% annually, the AR glasses may become the first significant competitor to the traditional smartphone screens in 2026.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Snap AR Glasses (upcoming)

Apple Vision Pro (light version, future)

These gadgets will revolutionise the way we respond to the notifications, translations, and online content everywhere.

AI-powered mobile cameras replacing DSLR kits

Smartphone cameras are transitioning from hardware-driven imaging to AI-driven pipelines. Xiaomi and Samsung are already applying the latest computational photography to process photos once the shutter is released. What previously DSLR cameras could only do (such as noise reduction, motion smoothing and subject enhancement) can now be performed by AI in a matter of seconds. In 2026, smart algorithms will give photographers more than just bulky kits, with the phone becoming the key creation tool.

Xiaomi AI Camera

Samsung AI Camera

Google Pixel AI Camera

These are changing the way we take and edit photos anywhere.

AI-powered health wearables becoming life-saving tools

Fitness trackers have been transformed into predictive medical devices in the form of health wearables. The next generation will provide needleless glucose, early disease, and AI-assisted forecasts of heart or respiratory problems several days before they can manifest themselves. In a study conducted in 2025, AI models that processed wearable data were found to detect anomalies 22% better than traditional methods. As the market of medical wearables reaches a 26% growth rate per year, they will reach a vanguard of personal healthcare by 2026.

Apple Watch

Fitbit Sense

Oura Ring

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Omron HeartAdvisor

The wearables are revolutionizing the way we track and control health in real time.

Edge AI chips powering devices locally

The transition of cloud-based AI to on-device intelligence is increasing. Such chips as Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Apple Neural Engine allow immediate translation, voice recognition as well as picture editing without transferring data to servers- radically enhancing privacy and speed. The shipment of 167 million AI PCs is a significant shift to be experienced by 2027, according to IDC. Directly at the edge, most personal devices will be running AI by 2026.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Apple Neural Engine

Google Edge TPU

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Hailo-8 AI Accelerator

These smart devices are powered by these chips and perform AI tasks at the point of data generation, which makes personal technology lighter and more secure.

Home robotics becoming household essentials

The robots that are used at home are turning into more than just a new toy. Amazon Astro, which is already in a limited release, is a security monitor and a mobile assistant. Reportedly, Apple is coming up with a robot that will follow the users around the house. Robots such as Aibo made by Sony are already assisting the elderly in Japan. As the world population continues to experience a high demand, robotics in the homes will make it a multi-billion-dollar industry by 2026, which will provide cleaning services, surveillance, and companionship.

Amazon Astro

Sony Aibo

iRobot Roomba

Ecovacs Deebot

Apple (rumoured home robot)

These robots are involved in surveillance, cleaning, and even emotional support and are part of the homes in the present day and age.

Smart sustainable decor redefining modern homes

Eco-interiors are becoming more mainstream and common with the help of smart decor that combines sustainability with a futuristic look. Modern home design is now being integrated with energy-saving levitating lamps, self-watering plant pods and furniture that serves as an air purifier. Eco-tech is entering daily living with the global market for smart homes projected to reach over $205 billion by 2026, and nearly 70% of the US households already owning one device of a smart home. The standalone Smart lighting is increasing at a 20% per year rate, which demonstrates that sustainability and design are now coming together.

Levitating Lamps (e.g., Flyte, Levante)

Self-Watering Plant Pods (e.g. Click & Grow Smart Garden)

Air-Accompanying Furniture (e.g., Dyson Purifier+Cool Formaldehyde)

Bamboo Dining (e.g., Bamboo dining table, chairs)

Solar-powered Lights (e.g., LuminAID, Gama Sonic)

These pieces of decor will merge sustainability and intelligent technology, so eco-living will be popular and convenient.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.