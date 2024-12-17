PlayStation Store Deals-Get GTA 5 and God of War Ragnarok at 50% Off

PlayStation has launched a Game Awards deals for its customers, where you can get the best of the games like GTA 5 and God of War Ragnarok at half the price. Currently, the holiday spirit is high in PlayStation Store, and you can get the best of the deals under various categories like January Sale and Hot Deals. Here we have sorted the list to get the best deals from the PlayStation store and the games have been selected based on their popularity and discounted price.

Advertisment

Hot Deals on PlayStation Store

GTA 5 or Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5)

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other.

Advertisment

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 2799 (58% Off)

GTA Online (PS5)

GTA Online is an online multiplayer, ever-evolving universe for the game GTA 5. The game gets regular weekly updates and is an excellent platform to earn double GTA$ and RP. Every new GTA Online update comes with new community challenges, new heists, challenging missions, and new cars and vehicles to elevate your gaming experience. GTA Online also offers GTA 5 DLC content on a regular basis, and the latest GTA Online DLC Winter Update is “Agents of Sabotage”, which again takes you to a whole new world in GTA 5.

Advertisment

Get GTA Online for PS5 for Rs. 1499.

God of War (PS4)

God of War series is a PlayStation exclusive and the games included in the series belong to the action-adventure genre. God of War series has its origin in the Greek mythology, where the players get to control protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains. The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming.

Advertisment

Get God of War for PS4 for Rs. 749 (50% Off).

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

The game follows the perilous journey of the protagonist, Nathan Drake, which involves a full range from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. You also get to meet an unforgettable fleet of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasures.

Advertisment

Get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4 for Rs. 749 (50% Off)

Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition (PS5)

In "Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition," the story unfolds in the fictional city of Lakeshore, inspired by Chicago. The single-player campaign follows the journey of two friends who are pushed to their limits after a robbery at a family auto-shop. As the player, you compete in weekly qualifiers to earn a spot in the Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Along the way, you'll build your reputation, engage in thrilling races, and take on the Lakeshore Police Department. The story is filled with intense action, strategic decisions, and opportunities to make your mark on the streets.

Advertisment

Get Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition for PS5 for Rs. 4769 (10% Off with EA Play).

EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5)

FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

Advertisment

Get EA Sports FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 3749 (50% Off)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro Enhanced, Standard Edition)

Gran Turismo 7 is a real driving simulator, where you get an opportunity to get behind the wheels of 400 cars from day one. You will find cars ranging from everyday commuters to rare classic cars and the latest racing prototypes. Each car is recreated with an astounding level of detail, both visually and in terms of performance characteristics. The driving physics in Gran Turismo 7 are among the most realistic in any console racing game, simulating everything from tire wear and fuel consumption to weight transfer and aerodynamics.

Get Gran Turismo 7 for PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro Enhanced, Standard Edition for Rs. 2499 (50% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5, Standard Edition and PS5 Pro Enhanced)

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world introduced in the Harry Potter books. Explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Get Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4, PS5, Standard Edition and PS5 Pro Enhanced for Rs. 5299.

PlayStation Store January 2025 Sale (PS Plus Deals)

PlayStation Store is bringing January 2025 Sale for PlayStation Plus members, where you can get deals on various popular games on the platform. Some of the deals are given here:

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle- Get it for Rs. 4199 (25% Off).

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition- Get it for Rs. 2,999 (Save 60% with PS Plus).

Red Dead Redemption 2- Get it for Rs. 1320 (Save 67%)

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25- Get it for Rs. 1999 (Save 60% with PS Plus)

You can view all the January 2025 PlayStation Store deals Here.

PlayStation Store deals are available for a limited time on the server. The players can access all the deals and get the ones they want for this holiday season.

Also Read:

GTA 6 File Size is Expected to be 300 GB, but Could be More if Delayed

How to Get Auroras Holler AUG in Aurora Royale Event in Free Fire MAX?

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free

Free Fire MAX Online Play-Play Free Fire MAX On Android