Best 5G Smartphones Under 10,000: Unlocking 5G Dreams with These Top Budget Mobiles

The budget phone battlefield now has a new weapon of choice: 5G. You may have it for less than Rs.10,000! This is a world of trade-offs, where cutting-edge technology coexists alongside camera oddities and software glitches. So, here we embark on a mission to find the Best 5G Smartphones Under 10,000 heroes in this price range.

Samsung Galaxy F04

The Samsung Galaxy F04 has been priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This is a special launch pricing, and the introductory term has yet to be specified. It is available in Jade Purple and Opal Green tones at Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other essential stores nationwide.

The Dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F04 runs Android 12 with One UI and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. A MediaTek Helio P35 SoC powers it with 4GB of RAM. Users can use the RAM Plus functionality to increase their accessible memory by up to 8GB using free storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 features a dual back camera arrangement with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco C51

The Poco C51 is the cheapest device on our list, beginning at Rs. 6,999. Poco has packed a respectable 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, even at this pricing. A massive 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G36 processor provide enough power to operate the underlying software.

While its price is as low as it gets in the entry-level segment, remember that the Poco C51 runs Android 13 Go Edition. It may have a better software interface available. This one is undoubtedly for individuals looking for a "smartphone" with a long battery life for making calls. It can easily last two days on a single charge with light use.

Realme C55

The Realme C55 tries to outperform the Narzo N53 but needs to catch up overall. While the phone will be remembered as the only Android smartphone attempting to replicate the Apple iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature, the attempt fell far short of expectations, as the built-in LED notification light proved more beneficial.

Aside from the gimmicky features, the Realme C55 phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which needs to be more robust to keep the Android 13 OS working well. Thankfully, its fast 90Hz refresh rate display, premium-looking design, and outstanding daylight imaging compensate for its Rs.9,999 price.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is all about aesthetics. Priced at Rs.7,620, it has a thin design and a back camera module that looks similar to the iPhone. It has a glass rear panel, which is uncommon in this market. Despite its thin appearance, this Lava Yuva 2 Pro phone is still quite large, with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel and may not fit tiny or medium-sized hands.

It is suitable for essential work but not recommended for gaming.

The software could be better, but it needs to move forward because it's stuck on Android 12. While software performance is acceptable, the Lava Yuva 2 Pro phone has a very vanilla Android UI free of spam notifications, but it comes preinstalled with some third-party applications. If you need a fingerprint scanner, one is on the side of the device. Camera performance is mediocre for this sector, but the battery should last two days.

Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 smartphone looks excellent and provides good value thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate display. The Realme Narzo N53 phone focuses primarily on style and design, a breath of fresh air in a smartphone market solely concerned with delivering the necessities. It is priced at Rs.7,999 for 4GB RAM 64GB.

While the high refresh rate display won't be ideal for gaming, the Realme Narzo N53 phone's Unisoc T612 SoC is powerful enough to run basic programs, and the user interface runs smoothly. This is primarily due to Realme's adoption of the Realme UI T-edition, which is less resource-intensive. Ironically, the firm has also packed this gadget with bloatware and third-party software. Fortunately, the 5,000mAh battery provides adequate camera performance and battery life. Charging is also speedy, thanks to the included 33W charger.

Infinix Smart 8

The Infinix Smart 8 is priced in India at Rs. 7,499. It is available at a special launch price of Rs. 6,749 on Flipkart beginning 15 January. The handset is available in four colours: Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

Infinix has put a 5,000mAh battery onto the Smart 8. The Infinix Smart 8 phone supports dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The Infinix Smart 8 features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, an unnamed AI-backed lens, and a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera features an 8-megapixel sensor and an LED light. The Infinix Smart 8 handset also includes the Magic Ring feature, akin to Apple's Dynamic Island and displays notifications, alerts, battery status, and so on. The Magic Ring surrounds the cutout for the front camera.

Moto E13

The Moto E13 is priced at Rs. 6,799 and featuring only 2GB of RAM.

The 4GB RAM edition with the Unisoc T606 SoC provides adequate software performance for ordinary work and even includes dual-band Wi-Fi. The Moto E13 phone has a Type-C USB port and an FM radio. Even though it runs Android 13 Go Edition, the software is the strength of all Motorola handsets. The company's MyUX includes ample customisation choices while providing a bloatware-free software experience, except for a few pre-installed third-party programs that may be deleted. Unfortunately, battery life lasts only one day on a single charge.

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is a satisfactory mobile owing to its price of Rs. 9,499. The phone has good build quality, featuring a glass rear panel. There's also a Type-C USB port on the bottom. Its software is still on Android 12, yet we had an excellent experience with minimal slowness.

The 50-megapixel main camera performs well in daylight but is generally average in low light. The Lava Blaze 5G phone also has good video quality and can capture 2K footage. Its 5,000mAh battery lasted more than a day on a single charge, albeit charging is slow with the included 12W charger.

Redmi A2 64GB

The Redmi A2 with 2GB + 64GB RAM and storage will go on sale in India for the first time on 20 June through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The handset is available in black, light green, and light blue. The Redmi A2 2GB+64GB model will cost Rs. 6,799.

The Redmi A2 phone has 64GB of storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card (up to 512GB) via a dedicated slot. The Redmi A2 has a 5,000mAh battery that is compatible with 10W rapid charging via the included charger.

Poco C65

The Poco C65 is priced in India at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

The Poco C65 is pretty nice for a phone priced under Rs. 10,000 (with bank discounts). The Poco C65 phone lacks metal and glass except for the front, yet it has a pleasant appearance and feel. The back panel features two design components. It has a matte surface for the most part, with a rectangular glossy piece at the top that holds the triple camera arrangement, LED flash, and the Poco logo.

Conclusion

The Rs. 10,000 sector is for folks who only need a smartphone to make audio/video calls or to use essential messaging apps. You can check the latest Best 5G Smartphones Under 10,000 list and pick the best smartphone.

Please note that Amazon's prices may vary depending on availability, discounts, and launch promotions. It's always best to check the live listings for the most accurate prices. Happy Shopping!