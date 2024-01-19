U&i Unveils Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband and Turbo Series Power Bank

The consumer electronics, accessory, and gadget company in India, U&i, introduces two brand-new mobile accessories designed for individuals on the go. Modern consumers' varied demands are met by the fashionable and high-performing Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband and Turbo Series Power Bank. This New Year, these newest inventions have the potential to completely transform the charging and audio industries.

U&i Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband

The Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband is designed for users who want smooth, effortless and balanced sound quality on the go. It has an ENC (Noise Reduction) function that provides an exceptional gaming experience even in noisy environments. Built around

BT version 5.3, the Dynamic Series features instant pairing and uninterrupted connectivity up to 10 meters away.

With up to 60 hours of play time and 500 hours of standby time, the collar offers unprecedented comfort for users who are always on the go. The magnetic control function ensures quick on/off in just 3 seconds, making it the perfect companion for those with an active lifestyle. The

Dynamic series is suitable for music lovers, professionals and individuals looking for high-performance audio solutions.

U&i Turbo Series Power Bank

The Wireless Collar is paired with the Turbo Series Power Bank, with a unique translucent design and LED light to give it a premium look. A battery bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh turns out to be a strong source of energy. With PD 22.5W output, it ensures efficient charging of various devices such as smartphones, smart watches, TWS, etc.

The device has two ports, such as USB and Type-C, and can automatically recognize the connected device to provide the correct voltage and power for efficient and fast charging. The Turbo Series Power Bank is designed to meet the needs of users and need a reliable, high-capacity charging solution to keep their devices powered up throughout the day.

Prices and Availability

The Dynamic Series Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs 2,699 while the Turbo Series Power Bank is priced at Rs 2,999. Both products are available at U&i stores and other leading retailers across India.