Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaks Hint at Photographic Powerhouse at MWC

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to be unveiled shortly. The device is expected to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, announced in October 2023. These handsets will be unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which will occur in Barcelona from 26 February to 29. The top-of-the-line Ultra model could be unveiled alongside the other 14 Xiaomi models at the same event. Several leaks and stories in recent months have suggested several significant aspects of the rumoured flagship phone. The current leak also offers a debut date and certain camera specifications for the handset.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to ship in February

Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) said in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to ship in February. The timeline aligns with the MWC 2024 event, which has historically witnessed giant debuts from numerous smartphone makers. It is, therefore, likely that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is scheduled to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, will be presented at a Xiaomi event during MWC 2024. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models, which have only been available in China thus far, are expected to be released globally simultaneously.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications

The source also mentioned that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's main rear camera could have a variable aperture range from f/1.63 to f/4.0. Earlier rumours stated that the phone's primary camera will be a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with an f/1.6 lens. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset's reported quad rear camera system is also expected to contain a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter and a Vario-Summilux 1.63-2.5/12-120 aspherical (ASPH) lens.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also said to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging capability. For security, the phone may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Like previous Xiaomi 14 handsets, the Ultra variant will most likely come with the company's new HyperOS shell on top of Android 14.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad rear camera system that contains a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 primary sensor and three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset's front camera employs a 32-megapixel sensor.