Your iPhone Reads Your Mind! iOS 18's Predictive AI Anticipates Your Needs

Later this year, Apple is slated to unveil its most recent iPhone 16 series, which is anticipated to be jam-packed with Generative AI technologies. With rivals Google and Samsung incorporating artificial intelligence-based tools and apps in the Pixel 8 and the recently released Galaxy S24 series, the Cupertino, California-based company's AI drive has yet to catch up. The upcoming iPhone's generative AI features will probably be included with iOS 18. According to a recent report, Apple may be releasing the largest operating system update in its history with the upcoming major release.

iOS updates

As per a 9to5Mac article that references Mark Gurman of Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, iOS 18 is anticipated to be "one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history." Code-named Crystal, iOS 18 is expected to include new AI features and "ambitious changes."

"I've been informed that the organisation views the new operating system as one of the largest iOS releases in the company's history. With the information, Gurman supposedly stated in his newsletter, "Apple's developer's conference in June should be pretty exciting." Gurman had stated earlier in the month that Apple would probably reveal the AI features of iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

AI capabilities in iOS 18: Rumours

While Apple has been silent regarding the generative AI capabilities in iOS 18, rumours have been circulating that Siri, the iPhone's on-device assistant, will undergo a significant AI makeover. Apple's Large Language Model is anticipated to fuel the redesigned Siri (LLM). AI capabilities like enhanced text suggestions, playlist creation, and song recommendations may also be added to other apps like Apple Song and Messages. In October of last year, Gurman stated that AI-based updates might also be coming for Apple's productivity suite of apps, which includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

Apple is expected to spend about $1 billion on developing AI features for its products

Over the next year, Apple is expected to spend about $1 billion (approximately Rs. 8,300 crore) developing AI features for its products. Gurman stated back in November that since the iPhone 16 series won't see any significant hardware improvements, iOS 18 will need to be "extra impressive."

Samsung, a competitor of Apple, has unveiled the Galaxy S24 flagship series of smartphones with AI capabilities like Note Assist, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more. Using Google's Gemini AI model, the South Korean manufacturer has partnered with the tech giant to combine AI services with its most recent phones.