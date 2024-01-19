YouTube Confirms its Absence for Apple Vision Pro, Reports

It was recently announced by Netflix that an Apple Vision Pro native app would not be released. According to, The Verge, YouTube will not release a Vision Pro app, following Netflix's lead. The article also notes that Spotify has not released a Vision Pro app yet.

Why YouTube isn’t supported to Apple Vision Pro?

"YouTube users can access YouTube in Vision Pro in Safari." A Spotify spokesperson told The Verge that the company "has not announced plans for Vision Pro."

While users can access Netflix through Vision Pro and YouTube through Safari, the lack of native apps raises concerns about the user experience and functionality. Dedicated apps often offer features like offline viewing, surround sound integration, and controls optimized for VR environments that are likely missing from browser versions.

Apple Vision Pro is compatible with more than a million iPhone and iPad applications from the App Store and presents them as mini-windows in user and virtual modes. However, developers have the option to remove this support, and Netflix has officially decided to do so.

Instead, Apple Vision Pro Netflix users are directed to access the service through the Safari browser. "Our members can enjoy Netflix through the Vision Pro browser, just as our members can enjoy Netflix on Mac computers," Netflix said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Apple Vision Pro-supported apps

Apple has confirmed that users can download and stream TV shows, movies, sports, and more using apps from popular streaming services such as Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+. , Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and the 2023 App Store award-winning MUBI. Users can also watch popular online and streaming videos in Safari and other browsers. The Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-order starting January 19 for $3,499. It will go on sale on February 2n