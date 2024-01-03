Google Doodle games are fun to play, as they are interactive and creative. Google Doodle games comprise of ‘Doodles’ that are made of changes to the Google logo and are actually meant to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists. Google doodles are highly creative with a subtle element of fun and surprise.

Origin of Google ‘Doodles’

Did you know that Google doodles were conceptualized even before the tech giant ‘Google’ was actually incorporated? In 1998, even before the company was incorporated, the concept for Google doodle came into existence. This happened when Google founders Larry and Sergey played with the company’s logo to indicate their presence at the burning man festival in the Nevada desert. They played with the logo by placing a stick figure behind the second ‘o’ in the word Google, and this revised logo was understood by the people as a funny message which indicated that the founders were out of office. With time these doodles have become extraordinarily creative, and the company has a team of doodlers who create and publish these amazing doodles on the web.

Google Doodle Games

Google doodles started with revising the logo of the company Google, but gradually the doodles moved on to the creation of interesting Google doodle games that can be played online for fun. These games are completely free and can be played anywhere on your mobile device or PC.

Here is the List of the 15 Popular Google Doodle Games You Can Play Now

Pacman 30th Anniversary

Doodle Champion Island Games

Doodle Cricket

Google Doodle Pony Express

Doodle Slalom Canoe

Google Doodle Halloween

Celebrating Pani Puri Google Doodle

Doodle Basketball

The Great Ghoul Duel

Dino T- Rex Game

Google Snake

Google Maps Snake

Google Quick Draw

Google Doodle Celebrating Garden Gnomes

Google Doodle Soccer

Google Assistant Games for Android

Pacman 30th Anniversary Google Doodle Game

Pacman is a very popular, maze- arcade game and it was released by Namco for arcades, and the interesting part is that this was one of the first games of its kind. The game revolved around an interesting Pizza shaped creature that could just gobble up whatever came in its way. Pacman 30th Anniversary by Google Doodle marks the rediscovery of that cute, little pizza shaped creature, Pacman in the shape of a new game with a somewhat similar gameplay.

How to Play Pacman 30th Anniversary

The game can be easily controlled with the help of arrow keys on your keypad or by clicking on the maze. If you throw a coin, an easter egg gets added to the 1980’s masterpiece and you can play the game with someone else when Ms. Pacman joins the party in Pacman 30th anniversary.

Click Here to play Pacman 30th Anniversary.

Doodle Champion Island

Doodle Champion Island game is one of the most well-known Google Doodle games. The games can be played in different categories like Table Tennis, Archery, Skateboarding, Synchronized Swimming, Google Doodle Climbing, Rugby and Marathon. Doodle Champion Island looks at celebrating the true spirit of sports and on its release the game was featured Worldwide on the Google home page.

How to Play Doodle Champion Island

You have to join ‘Lucky’ the explorer while she explores the Doodle Champion Island by just clicking on the ‘Play’ button in the game. The game will take you through an amazing world of seven sport mini games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new and old friends. You have to defeat all the champions to collect the seven sacred scrolls and also complete extra hidden challenges in the game. The game comes with simple controls, as you have to use the W, A, S, D or the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the character in the desired direction. You can complete any action like starting a conversation with the characters or hitting a ball with the help of the spacebar key. To participate in the games, you have to join any of the four teams that come in different colors based on Google’s logo.

Click Here to Play Google Champion Island.

Doodle Cricket

Doodle Cricket was created by Google to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament in the year 2017. It is a simulation game, where you have to take up the role of a batter and try to score as many runs as possible.

How to Play Doodle Cricket

The gameplay of Doodle Cricket is simple, as you have to just click the mouse to swing the bat and score points. The most important part while playing the game is to understand the timings of your swings. If you hit the ball at the wrong time, then you might lose the game.

Click Here to Play Doodle Cricket.

Google Doodle Pony Express

The game celebrates the 155th anniversary of Pony Express which was the first mail delivery service between California to Missouri and vice versa. The concept was amazing as the riders moved between the two destinations on horseback, carrying letters to be delivered. The game is simple- Ride on and collect letter, avoid obstacles and achieve the set target of 100 letter delivery.

How to Play Pony Express Google Doodle Game

The game is simple to play, as you have to either use the arrow keys or the touch screen to control the movement of the riders and along the way you have to collect letters and avoid cacti, rocks and other obstacles to deliver the letter.

Click Here to Play Pony Express.

Doodle Slalom Canoe

Doodle Slalom Canoe was released as a Google Doodle game in August 2012 to celebrate the London Olympics. The game comes with a fun and challenging slalom canoe course and the players need to navigate the course as quickly and accurately as possible. The game is exciting because of its competitive gameplay, where a leaderboard allows the players to compete against each other. The game becomes challenging and tough as you go higher in terms of levels because of faster speed and complex course.

How to Play Doodle Slalom Canoe

The game can be easily controlled with the help of arrow keys on your key board. You just have to press the ‘Play’ button and then use the arrow keys and your gaming skills to complete the levels in the game.

Click Here to Play Doodle Slalom Canoe

Google Doodle Halloween

Google Doodle Halloween is one game where players from across the world join a team of four to play the game. The game was released by Google in the year2022, and it is a multiplayer interactive sequel to the 2018 Google game, The Great Ghoul Duel. The game comes with a mission of collecting maximum number of wandering spirit flames.

How to Play Google Doodle Halloween

You have to explore one of the spooky maps available and you need to collect as many wandering flames as possible and return to your home base within 2 minutes. It is a timed game and once the time is up, the team with the most spirit flames wins the game.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle Halloween.

Celebrating Pani Puri Google Doodle Game

One of the most popular street foods in India and some other Asian countries is the Pani Puri. It is served in a crispy shell that is filled with a spicy mixture of chilies, potato and flavored water which is both sweet and sour in taste. Pani Puri is also known as Gol Gappa in India and its huge popularity motivated Google to create and release a Pani Puri Google Doodle game in July 2023, where the players can have fun while helping a team of street vendors in fulfilling the Pani Puri orders.

How to Play Celebrating Pani Puri Google Doodle

The game can be played in two forms: Relaxed and Timed. Celebrating Pani Puri is an interactive game Doodle, where the players have to help a street vendor team fill order for Pani Puri. You have to match the customer’s choice of flavor and quantity to keep them happy and score points.

Click Here to Play Celebrating Pani Puri Google Game

Google Doodle Basketball

To celebrate the summer games Google released the game Google Doodle Basketball in the year 2012. Basketball is a popular sport among youngsters and this is the reason behind the popularity of the game.

How to Play Google Doodle Basketball

In the game the players need to take the role of a basketball player and score as many points as possible by shooting the ball into the hoop. The controls are easy and the game is surely addictive. As the level of the game increases it becomes difficult to score points, and various strategies have to be used to move up in the game.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle basketball.

The Great Ghoul Duel

The Great Ghoul Duel is quite similar to the game Google doodle Halloween. The doodle was released in 2018 and it requires the players to join one of the two teams in the game to participate in the game.

How to Play the Great Ghoul Duel

Once you hit the play button you will be required to collect as many wandering spirit flames as possible and return to your home base. When the time is over the team that has the maximum number of wandering spirit flames wins the game. Ghosts who collect the most spirits, get to unlock special powers like speed boosts. The interesting part is that when you collect the flames, they give a tail to your ghost which can be easily stolen and taken back to their base by the opposing team.

Click Here to Play the Great Ghoul Duel.

Dino T-Rex Game

Dino T-Rex is a popular hidden Google Chrome games. The best part of the game is that it can be played offline without any internet service, and you have to just hit the spacebar to begin and to continue playing the game.

How to Play Dino T-Rex Game

You have to press ‘Space’ to start the game online and jump, and the down arrow to duck in the game. So, keep jumping over cacti and evade flying pterodactyls on the way to score points in this endless runner game.

Click Here to Play the Dino T-Rex Google Game.

Google Snake and Google Maps Snake

Google Snake Doodle game is an updated version of the 1990’s popular Snake game. The game is interactive and fun and gives you a nice retro gaming feel.

How to Play Google Snake

The game features a cute snake character that is controlled by the players to collect various items like apples while avoiding various obstacles and the snake’s own tail. The game becomes challenging after some time, as the snake becomes big and uncontrollable after collecting certain items. The player has to score as many points as possible before the snake gets hit by a wall or its own tail.

Click Here to Play Google Snake.

Google Maps Snake

You can now play Google Snake Game on Google Maps also.

Click Here to access the game.

Press ‘Start’ on the screen.

Choose a city and use the arrow keys to pick up as many passengers as possible on the way.

Google Quick Draw

If you are feeling bored and are interesting in some real fun, then Google Quick Draw is the game for you. In Google Quick Draw Google gives you 20 minutes to doodle a drawing of a specific object. While you are drawing the AI will be busy guessing what you are drawing. This is the actual fun part where you can have a little fun around what you draw.

Click Here to Play Google Quick Draw.

Google Doodle Celebrating Garden Gnomes

Garden Gnomes are well-known as those cute little creatures with a pointy hat and shaggy beard. The game Google Doodle Celebrating Garden Gnomes features a magical and bright world full with garden gnomes. The game is interesting to play as it has great sound effects and excellent graphics.

How to Play Google Doodle Celebrating Garden Gnomes

Click on the ‘Play’ button and then click on the ‘Spacebar’ key or just ‘Click’ to launch the game. To play further click on the catapult to launch your clay gnome and based on how far your gnome travels you plant the flowers and earn points. Once you get accustomed to the basics of the game you can choose from the six different colorful gnomes and check which gnome goes the farthest distance to make your garden beautiful.

Click Here to Play Celebrating Garden Gnomes.

Google Doodle Soccer

Google Doodle Soccer was released in the year 2012 and it is a casual game of football. The game is easy to play and you can use it for leisure hour entertainment.

How to Play Google Doodle Soccer

You have to control the goalie as an AI player pelts the shots in the direction of your goal. You have to move right and left in the goal with the help of the left and right arrow keys on your keyboard and use the up-arrow key or click to jump for the aerial shots. You get a score on the basis of your performance and there is no limit to the number of shots that can come your way.

Click Here to Play Google Doodle Soccer

Google Assistant Games for Android

These games can be played with the help of the Google’s AI Assistant. To play a game you just have to ask the right question to the Assistant, and it will take you to the popular Google Doodle Games.

How to Play Google Assistant Games for Android

Open the Google Assistant (OK, Google) and once you find it listening just say, ‘Play Games’. This will take you to the world of fun games like rock, paper and scissors, quizzes etc.

Google Doodle games are fun to play, and they can be played on your phone, laptop or PC without any extra effort. Some of the games can even be played offline and this keeps you entertained in places where there is no internet connectivity to play online games on your device.

