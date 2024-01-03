10 Best Dinosaur Games for Android–Play these Games for Free

The overwhelming success of the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ in the year 1993, gave wings to the creativity and imagination of the gaming geniuses across the globe. Since, then people have shown more interest in these extinct creatures from the prehistoric era and their interest has motivated the gaming companies to create Dinosaur games that can give you a smart glimpse of what life would have been in that era.

Advertisment

These games can make these prehistoric creatures come alive and they give you a chance as a player to get a feel of the actual life of these magnificent and fierce creatures of that era.

Here is a list of 10 Best Dinosaur Games for Android available on Google Play Store. You can Play these Ultimate Dangerous Dinosaur Games for Free on your Android Device:

Dino Zoo Game

Advertisment

Dino T- Rex: T- Rex Run

Deadly Dinosaur Hunter

Dinosaur Hunter: Deadly Shores

Advertisment

Dinosaur Game Hunt

Dino Bash- Dinosaur Battle

Jurassic Survival Island

Advertisment

Crazy Dino Park

Dino Squad: Dinosaur Shooter

Dino Bash- Dinosaur Battle

Advertisment

1. Dino Zoo Game



Dino Zoo Game

If you have a knack for playing building games, then this game is the right choice for you. Dino Zoo is a virtual dino world with highest graphics quality. The game comes with stunning visuals and high image quality, and this helps it to provide you an immersive gaming experience. You can build own dream zoo with the help of different habitats, dino species, and decors.

Advertisment

Click Here to Download the Game from the Google Play store.

2. Dino T- REX – T-Rex Run



Dino T Rex T Rex Run

Advertisment

Dinosaur T- Rex game is a replica of the hidden Dino Chrome browser game and surprisingly the game appears when you have no internet connection. So, you can play the game offline at any time according to your convenience. The game is simple and with monochrome graphics, but it has gained a huge fan following since its launch because of its simplicity. T- Rex is the main character of the game and in the game this dinosaur runs through the desert while encountering pterodactyls and cactuses with the help of jumping and ducking moves. The speed of the dinosaur increases with the distance, and this makes it difficult for the players to get a high score in the game.

Click Here to get T- Rex Run from the Google Play Store.

3. Deadly Dinosaur Hunter



Deadly Dinosaur Hunter

Deadly Dinosaur Hunter is a game that comes with new shooting dinosaur challenges. It is a dangerous dinosaur game with action-packed hunting adventure. So, get ready to join the world’s biggest safari jungle and enjoy the excellent graphics and gameplay of the Deadly Dinosaur Hunter game.

Click Here to Download the Deadly Dinosaur game from the Google Play Store

4. Dinosaur Hunter: Deadly Shores



Dinosaur Hunter Deadly Shores

Get ready for a journey to a hidden, untouched Jurassic Island, and hunt the most ferocious animals in history. You will get a chance to encounter the most ferocious beast T -Rex in the game along with a visit to the lush and dangerous exotic locations. As a player you can use destructive weapons like the rocket launcher and shuriken crossbow. Get ready to fight and master unique challenges in the game Dino Hunter- Deadly Shores.

Click Here to Download Dinosaur Hunter: Deadly Shores from the Google Play Store

5. Dinosaur Game Hunt



Dinosaur Game Hunt

Another action-packed hunting game form the Dino series available on Google Play Store, get ready to hunt dinosaurs in the lush green forests. The players can enjoy a realistic gaming experience with the help of stunning visuals, and excellent graphics like dynamic shadows. After you have fired your first shot, the dinosaurs become more alert, and this makes the game more dangerous and interesting.

Click Here to Download Dinosaur Game Hunt Game from the Google Play Store.

6. Dino Bash- Dinosaur Battle



Dino Bash Dinosaur Battle

The players can take part in the ultimate adventure in this game which features a cast of amazing dinosaurs. It is an auto-battler game where you can collect and train dozens of unique prehistoric creatures. It’s a strategic dinosaur battle simulator game where you can build your own dino army.

Click Here to Download Jurassic Warfare- Dino Battle game from the Google Play Store.

7. Jurassic Survival Island



Jurassic Survival Island

Jurassic survival island is an extreme action-based survival game. You get to live on an island in the neighbourhood with these magnificent creatures. These creatures are fantastic as they are playful as well as dangerous. The main objective of the game is to survive, and for that you will get access to various crafts and battles within three islands in the ocean. Get ready to fight and survive on the Jurassic Survival Island.

Click Here to Download Jurassic Survival Island Game from the Google Play Store.

8. Crazy Dino Park



Crazy Dino Park

If you are a fan of the Jurassic Park movie series, then you will love this game. You have to manage a crazy dino park as a player where you get a chance to build new structures and entertain the visitors to your park. Also, you can roam around into the wild to recover Dinosaur fossils along with evolving and breeding your own dinosaurs. The action part comes in when you take part in various battles and explore new lands in the game.

Click Here to Download Crazy Dino Park from the Google Play Store.

9. Dino Squad: Dinosaur Shooter



Dino Squad Dinosaur Shooter

Dino Squad: Dinosaur Shooter is an action-adventure game where you get a chance to join the dinosaurs multiplayer battle and become the best Dinos Hunter. The adventure in the game begins when you enter an undiscovered universe. It is your chance to become the Dinosaur Master in this epic multiplayer shooter game. Explore the Jurassic terrain, fight battles and take on challenges in this Dinosaur action game.

Click Here to get Dino Squad: Dinosaur Shooter from the Google Play Store.

10. Jurassic Dinosaur- Dino Game



Jurassic Dinosaur Dino Game

The players get a chance to join the Jurassic battle, where they have to save the dinosaurs and their eggs from an attack by the hungry cavemen. The game is full of action and you have to save dinosaurs from the cavemen in various ways like defending an egg, unleashing a dinosaur or by leading the dinosaurs in a tug-of-war battle against primitive humans. You can build ground defence, deploy aerial attacks, and summon dinosaurs to avoid extinction in the game.

Click Here to Download Jurassic Dinosaur-Dino Game from the Google Play Store.

Dinosaur games for Android can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and these games are full of action and adventure. These games can be played with stunning visuals and exciting graphics on your Android device with ease.

Also Read:

ARK: Survival Evolved APK Download-Play on Android for Free (pcquest.com)

15 Popular Google Doodle Games You Can Play Now (pcquest.com)

10 Best Free Online Android Games to Play with Friends- 2023 (pcquest.com)

Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

Download God of War 3 PPSSPP - Play on Android (pcquest.com)