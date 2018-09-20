3 Free Shooting Games: Ready.Aim & Fire

Kill the enemies and win back your kingdom. By playing these super-fun shooting games, you would get the feeling of taking over the world in your stride.

Remember! Nothing is wrong with shooting as long as the right person get shot, said Clint Eastwood. And to win the battle just remain in the battle.

Get ready to aim and fire with these 3 free shooting games:

Total War: Arena

Enter the arena now and join the history’s biggest commanders. Total War: Arena shooting game lets you experience heroic real-time multiplayer battles. It was launched on 22nd February 2018; designed by James Russell and developed by Creative Assembly. It is available on Microsoft Windows.

Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Modern Combat 5: Blackout was released on 24th July 2014 by Gameloft. It is a first-person online FPS shooting game with striking graphics and high-powered guns. Battle out your rivals all around the world. You can also combat solo battles.

Dead Trigger 2

Dead Trigger 2 is available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone. It was launched on 23rd October 2013 and developed by Madfinger Games. It is a first-person single-player zombie survival shooting games. Dead Trigger 2 allows you to fight in 10 regions and 33 diverse environments. It has gorgeous graphics and teeth-rattling gameplay.