CMF Headphone Pro: Style Meets Power

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has launched its first over-ear headphones in India for Rs 12,999. CMF Headphone Pro comes with active noise cancellation, a custom design with interchangeable ear cushions, and up to 100 hours of battery life.

A new player in the headphone space

London-based startup Nothing is expanding the designer-driven CMF brand beyond smartwatches and earbuds. On September 30, the company launched the CMF Headphone Pro in India. The headphones are affordable over-ear wireless headphones with a colorful modular design and features that are typically found on premium audio products.

Priced at Rs 12,999, the headphones come in three colors: orange, dark grey, and white. They will go on sale on Flipkart and CMF’s direct channels in October 2025.

Design that’s customizable

True to CMF’s design language, the Headphone Pro is all about customization. A first for the brand, customers can swap out ear cushions with options sold separately. This design allows users to change cushions to match their outfit or replace sweat-infused, service-delayed, worn-out pads. The headband has a smooth matte finish, the earcups are designed for long listening sessions, and CMF has also referenced sustainable options in packaging and other materials.

Flagship features

CMF Headphone Pro has Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can reduce sound by 50 dB. It also has the LDAC codec for high-resolution wireless audio and multipoint connectivity to connect with two devices at once. Battery life is a big highlight. The company claims up to 100 hours of playback without ANC and 70 hours with ANC on. 10 minutes of charging gives you 10 hours of use.

Other features:

40 mm dynamic drivers

Five microphones for calls and noise cancellation

Users can access in-app controls through Nothing X for adjusting the equalizer and receiving updates.

Market and competition

CMF is now competing with mid-range offerings from Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser. While audiophiles may still go to established audio brands, CMF is betting on its long battery life, customizable design, and competitive pricing to attract younger buyers. Industry experts say India’s headphone market is growing rapidly, driven by streaming, gaming, and remote work. By offering modular features at an affordable price, CMF can carve out a space among students and professionals who value both function and style.

Availability

The CMF Headphone Pro will be available starting October 2025 at Rs 12,999. Launch offers are expected through Flipkart, though details were not disclosed at the time of announcement.

More For You

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Refined design, real-world reliability

Apple AirPods Pro 3 redefine audio with intelligence and health features

JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: Bold Sound with a Stylish Edge

Skullcandy Push ANC Active Review: Rugged Earbuds That Hit the Gym Harder Than You Do