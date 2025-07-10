Sony WF C710N brings flagship ANC features to the budget segment

The WF C710N for Rs 8990 is a great option for dual noise cancellation, AI voice tech, and 40-hour battery life.

Sony India has launched its new wireless earbuds, the WF-C710N, to cater to those looking for budget active noise cancellation but with a lot to offer. Priced at a best buy of Rs 8990, the WF-C710N enters a crowded space with dual noise sensor technology along with an AI-based voice enhancement function, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and 40-hour battery life.

Available in glass blue, pink, white, and black colors, the earbuds also come with an introductory cashbackoffer of Rs 1000 (till July 31).

Sony WF C710N Drops with Smart Sound

ANC gets smarter with dual sensors and adaptive control

The WF C710N performs better than expected, and that’s probably because of the dual microphones to detect and cancel out ambient noises. A more advanced version of Digital Noise Sensor Technology makes the most of noisy environments like public transport because of Adaptive Sound Control, which is like a smart feature that learns the user’s behavior and can control the ambient noise based on location and activity.

The Ambient Sound mode, adjustable across 20 levels via the Sony Headphones Connect app, offers a balance between awareness and immersion. Users can also toggle Voice Passthrough mode for conversations without removing the earbuds.

AI-powered voice clarity: Over 500 million samples can’t be wrong

Sony has trained the WF-C710N’s Precise Voice Pickup Technology with over 500 million voice samples. The AI suppresses background noise, while the outer and inner mics work together to make sure your voice is heard clearly, even on a busy street or in a moving train.

This tech, combined with machine-learned noise patterns, aims to give you professional-grade communication without having to speak louder or repeat yourself.

A 5mm driver delivers rich bass and custom tuning

The WF-C710N has a 5mm driver unit and Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine to upscale compressed audio. You get well-rounded audio with tight bass, clear vocals, and clean treble response for most genres—music, movies, and podcasts.

You can further customize the sound with the EQ Custom in the Sony app or try the “Find My Equalizer” function.

Long battery life and fast charging for daily use

Sony says the WF-C710N has up to 40 hours of battery life. 12 hours from the earbuds and 28 hours from the case with ANC off. 8.5 hours with ANC on and 21.5 hours from the case. A 5-minute quick charge gives you 60 minutes of playtime so you can go all day without recharging.

Compact case, gesture control, and seamless pairing

Earbuds come in a cylindrical case that’s lightweight and pocket-friendly. Touch controls on both buds for play, pause, track skip, and volume. Quick Attention mode lets you lower the volume by touching the left earbud. Handy for conversations or public announcements.

Earbuds also have wear detection, instant pause and play, and quick access to resume playlists without opening the app.

Multitasking made simple with multipoint pairing

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, you can pair the WF-C710N with two devices at the same time. The earbuds will automatically switch to calls on one device while music plays on the other and will resume automatically once the call ends. This is super useful for students juggling laptops and smartphones or professionals switching between personal and work calls.

Designed for sustainability

As part of Sony’s sustainability initiatives, the WF-C710N packaging is plastic-free, and we didn’t compromise on design because these earbuds are meant to be stylish. Minimalist style and pops of color, especially the new Glass Blue color, are built-in features to appeal to style-conscious buyers.

Availability and offer details

Get the WF-C710N from July 10, 2025, from Sony stores, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms. You can also get a cashback offer of up to Rs 1000 till July 31, 2025.

Product Details

Model Price Launch Date Offer Validity Colors Available WF C710N Rs 8990 07/10/25 Till July 31 2025 Glass Blue, Pink, White, Black

Conclusion

With premium-grade ANC, AI-powered call clarity, and all-day battery life, the Sony WF-C710N has a good chance of being among the best sub-Rs 10k ANC earbuds in India. If you are a student in a hostel, commuting to the office, or simply upgrading from wired earphones, these earbuds check all the boxes and are affordable.



More For You

Sony LinkBuds Fit Review: No flash all fit as comfort

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 review: Premium Sound, Smarter Price

Best wireless earbuds under ₹5,000 for gaming and music

Tecsox Alpha earbuds review: Big sound and smart display at a budget price