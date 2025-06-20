Top music gadgets that will blow your mind this World Music Day

It’s World Music Day, and if you still have that old speaker and cheap earbuds as your sound setup, it’s time to upgrade. Whether you are about that big bass, clear calls, or headphones that feel like a concert to yourself, this list is here to make your playlists move. From budget deals to pro-level tech, these 9 audio setups are turning up the volume in 2025.

Best Audio Picks for World Music Day 2025

Sennheiser IE 100 PRO Clear—in-ears for the real performers

These wired in-ears are used by performers on stages around the world; studio-quality detail, precision, and comfort for long hours of use. Whether you’re on stage or lost in your favorite playlists, these will give you sound unfiltered.

Best for: Performers, instrumentalists, and in-ear purists

Price: Rs. 8,117

Mustang Q—headphones that can keep up with your playlists and your schedule

With 70 hours of battery life, Mustang Q doesn’t take any breaks during your long study sessions, late-night chill, or journey to work or school. The 40mm drivers give extra bass, while the memory foam cups give comfort. And don’t worry, you can flip through four EQ modes. Call clarity is also crystal.

Best for: students, late-night owls, and travel warriors.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Colors: Dynamic Blue and Silver Fusion

Sonos Ace—your playlist, reimagined in 3D

Sonos Ace takes immersive listening to another level. With spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and real-time head tracking, your favorite songs sound bigger, closer, and more alive. Add in 30 hours of battery life and world-class ANC, and you have headphones that don’t just sound good but feel good.

Best for: Audiophiles and serious solo listeners

Price: Rs. 39,999

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 True Wireless—tiny buds with studio-grade sound

These aren’t your average Bluetooth earbuds. MOMENTUM 4 True Wireless combines Sennheiser’s audio tuning with adaptive noise cancellation and 30 hours of battery life. Personalized sound profiles make every track feel custom-made for you.

Best for: Daily listeners who want luxury in their pocket

Price: Rs. 25,990

AMBEO Soundbar Mini—the same sound you’d hear in a theater, in your bedroom

TV speakers have a place until you really hear the AMBEO Soundbar Mini. It has 7.1.4 surround sound, dual subwoofers, and auto-calibrates to your room. The sound is deep and full—it’s like having a cinema experience. No wires, no external subs, just plug in, stream, and enjoy as the walls shake.

Best for: binge-watchers & minimalist home setups

Price: Rs. 59,990

Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus—because studio magic happens with clarity

For producers and perfectionists, the HD 490 Pro Plus has an open-back design for a wide stereo field and minimal ear fatigue. You get two sets of earpads with different tonal responses. Precision meets comfort, and your mix just got better.

Best For creators, beatmakers, and audio engineers

Price: Rs. 20,160

Mustang Torq—the energy your music needs

Mustang Torq doesn’t believe in breaks. With 50 hours of playtime and vibrant LED lights, this one is performance and personality. Bass is deep, design is bold, and call clarity is powered by Quad Mic ENC. Add four EQ modes, and you’re good to go.

Best For: gym rats, daily commuters, mood listeners

Price: Rs. 1,799

Colors: Yellow, Silver, Original

Sonos Era 300—Turn your room into a sound bubble

With six drivers projecting sound in every direction, the Sonos Era 300 fills your room with 3D audio. It supports spatial audio and works great with vinyl, Spotify, or any streaming platform. This one is more than a speaker. It’s an experience.

Best For: Homebodies with Hi-Fi Taste

Price: Rs. 33,000

Elista ELS T-6200 AUTFB—a party on wheels

Dual 10-inch subs, 60W output, karaoke mic, and all the connectivity you need. The Elista Trolley Speaker brings the club to your backyard or living room. It even has FM and TF card support for that old-school feel. Just roll it out, press play, and watch the crowd move.

Best for: house parties, college events, and spontaneous karaoke

Price: Rs. 21,999

World Music Day is the perfect excuse to start with tinny speakers and budget earbuds! Whether you want to block out everything, fill a space with goosebump-inducing-ness, or take your audio to the clarity of a stage, this list has a pick for your herd. Choose your sound, and dive in.

