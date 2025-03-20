PlayStation’s Next Big Marketing Deal Could be About Acquiring GTA 6 Marketing Rights

GTA 6 performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles became a major point of debate all over the web a few months ago. GTA 6 release window has been officially reconfirmed by Take Two Interactive for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Experts at Digital Foundry had revealed that GTA 6 would not hit 60 fps on the two supported consoles, and this sparked the whole debate over the performance of GTA 6 on the supported platforms. Apart from this there were also rumors about a possible Rockstar Games and PlayStation partnership for marketing GTA 6, but till now nothing official has been revealed on this front.

GTA 6 and PlayStation’s Next Marketing Deal

Recently, GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’ that “Insider claims PlayStation has a “big marketing deal” to announce this summer. This is most likely about GTA 6, as Sony previously stated that the partnership with Rockstar Games would continue with PS5.” PlayStation’s big marketing deal announcement expected before summer has been revealed by an insider, and if this stands true, then there is a possibility that PlayStation would announce its partnership with Rockstar Games for marketing the highly anticipated game, GTA 6.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Insider claims PlayStation has a “big marketing deal” to announce this summer.



— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 19, 2025

This information was originally revealed by the user ‘Detective Seeds’ on ‘X’, who posts about deals, reviews, and games, and has around 10,000 followers on ‘X’, which looks like a decent number.

Here is the post by the user ‘Detective Seeds’ on ‘X’:

There are 2 more Playstation partnerships that have not been announced yet and should happen before summer show — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) March 17, 2025

Rockstar Games and PlayStation Partnership- What are the Chances?

Rockstar Games and PlayStation partnership could be a possibility, as Sony would also love to secure full marketing rights for a much-hyped game like GTA 6, and this would definitely involve paying huge amount of money to Rockstar Games for securing the rights. You must not be hearing this partnership rumor for the first time, as back in September 2024, the XNC podcast hosted by Colt Eastwood and MAGG had revealed that Rockstar and Sony were heading for a likely partnership, and they had also revealed that Sony was in the process of securing exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 and PS5 and the upcoming PS5 Pro.

GTA 6 Fans and the Partnership

Most of the GTA 6 fans would now be thinking, how would the partnership between Rockstar Games and Sony impact them, if they play the game on PS5 or PS5 Pro. Any kind of partnership between Sony and Rockstar Games indicates a possible GTA 6 PS5 Bundle or a GTA 6 PS5 Pro Bundle for the fans. So, if you purchase a PS5 or PS5 Pro console, then you might get a GTA 6 PS5 or the GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle, and you might also get a specific design or an exclusive controller for playing GTA 6 on your console. Also, there is a possibility that you might get sort of extra bonuses or some extra in-game items like cars, vehicles or clothing. An early access to the game would be one crazy deal that could be offered to PS5 or PS5 Pro players. Rockstar has earlier used the early access strategy while launching DLCs back in GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption’s era. Even the enhanced version of GTA 5 for PC had some special bonuses and discounts for those who played it on PlayStation consoles. No information has yet been revealed by Rockstar Games, but once the marketing period for GTA 6 starts, there are rumors that it will focus a lot on PlayStation and Sony.

GTA 6 is obviously going to change the overall gaming industry’s AAA pricing trends and would bring billions in pre-order, as stated by an article in Financial Times. If Sony acquires exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, then it’s a win-win situation for Sony and GTA 6 fans.

