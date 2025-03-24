Cricket fever is high in India with India winning the Champion’s Trophy for 2025. Cricket is not just a sport in India, but also a passion for the cricket lovers. The latest craze in Cricket in India today is IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, which is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India organised by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). Indian Premier League is also one of the richest and most popular cricket leagues in the world. So, if you are a passionate cricket fan, and you want to live your passion for cricket, then Dream11 is an apt platform for you. Dream11 app allows you to use your knowledge and skills to build your own Fantasy Cricket Dream team in order to compete against millions of sports enthusiasts and also win big in every Cricket game. You can build your own Cricket Fantasy team based on your skills and knowledge of the sport, or you can use the feature Guru and Stats in order to create your perfect Dream11 team to win big in IPL 2025.

Dream11 App for Cricket- A Brief Introduction

Dream11 is a Fantasy Sports app where the players take part in a skill-based competition on a virtual gaming platform. the players are allowed to create a virtual team of real players from a professional sport. These Virtual teams then compete against each other in a contest or a group of contests, and they move up to a higher level of competition based on their performance. The virtual team that showcases the best performance in a contest is declared as the winning team. Dream11 App provides a unique ecosystem which makes it easier for the users to create virtual teams that comprise of real players and in order to earn points the players need to make their teams perform in a real match by using their Cricket skills and knowledge.

Dream11 App Download Link

Visit the official Dream11 website and enter your mobile number to get Dream11 App link for download on your device.

How to Make Your Dream11 Team Today to Win Big in IPL 2025?

First you need to select any of the upcoming matches from the IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Series.

Now you need to use your cricket knowledge to create your own IPL Fantasy Cricket Team. The rules are similar to the IPL auction. You initially start with 100 credit points given by Dream 11 to build your own cricket team.

Now, you need to enter the contest to win sponsored prizes.

Watch the real match and track your fantasy performance on the Dream11 leaderboard.

Rules to Follow While Creating Your Fantasy Cricket Team in Dream11

The players selected by you come with a set credit score which might vary according to their performance and stature.

The various combinations that you need to follow while creating your Fantasy Cricket team are: Wicket Keepers (Minimum 1, Maximum 8), Batsmen (Minimum 1, Maximum 8), All-Rounders (Minimum 1, Maximum 8), Bowlers (Minimum 1, Maximum 8).

Once you have selected all your 11 players, you can choose the Captain and Vice-Captain of your team to get 2x and 1.5x points respectively. These two should be the best performing players of the team.

Use Strategies like taking calculated risk and picking players who have not been consistent but have the capability to break their previous records.

How to Win Big in Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Contests?

You should check the recent performances of the players.

Look at the weather report and understand the pitch for the game.

Choose your Captain and Wise Captain wisely.

Always check the latest announcements about the teams.

How to Make Your Dream11 Team Today with the Help of Guru and Stats?

Dream11 has introduced a new feature Guru and Stats which will help you to make an informed decision with just a few clicks. Gurus are the experts in Dream11, who use their skills and knowledge to bring you the best Dream11 team for today’s match. Here is how you can use the feature Dream11 Guru and Stats.

Open the Dream11 application and select a match from any sport and then join the contest you want to play in.

Now, click on ‘Guru and Stats’.

Here you can choose a Guru team based on Guru rating and as per their form via in-form in formats like T20, ODI, T10 and Test.

You can also pick a Guru Team for various contest types like Mega, H2H, Small, etc.

How to Identify and Select the Right Guru for creating your Dream11 Team Today?

Gurus are handpicked top users across various sports based on their consistency in skill level and experience in playing different contests on Dream11. You need to identify and choose the right Guru for creating your Dream11 Fantasy team, and these are the factors that you need to look out for in a Guru.

Gurus must show a consistency in their Cricket skill level across long periods. A Gurus skill score should be above 500.

A Guru should have a record of playing different types of series and contests for the sport.

A Guru must have an experience in playing paid contests on Dream11 and reaching the winning zone frequently.

A Guru must be KYC verified with no Fairplay violations.

Dream11 lets you live your passion for Cricket and also provides you with an opportunity to win big by using your knowledge and skills related to the sport. The players can create their own Dream11 team today and win big monetary rewards in the upcoming IPL matches.

