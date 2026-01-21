8 Best Free Online Games for Fans of The Traitors-Among Us, Werewolf Within and More

For fans of the BBC’s hit show The Traitors, part of the fun is never knowing who to trust. Watching alliances form while someone quietly works against the group is exactly what makes the show so addictive. These eight games deliver similar hidden betrayal, bluffing, and social deduction that The Traitors fans will love.

Advertisment

Project Winter

The game places players in a frozen wilderness where teamwork is essential. By working together to repair objectives and gather resources, the group has a chance to escape. While most players work together to escape, a hidden group of traitors sabotages objectives and lies to their fellow players, creating constant doubt around every action and decision. The game was first released in 2019 and is an 8-person multiplayer game that spans multiple gaming platforms.

Play Project Winter Online



Among Us

Among Us was released in 2018 and exploded in popularity in 2020. In this multiplayer game, players must complete tasks to keep their spaceship running while impostors secretly work to undermine the group. Crewmates will have to convince others of their innocence and correctly vote out the Impostors. This is a great option for small or large groups as it is a 4- to 15-person multiplayer.

Play Among Us Online

Town of Salem

The Town of Salem assigns players one of 33 unique roles, which fall under either Town member or villain. The game thrives on discussion, accusation, and misdirection as Town members try to figure out who is evil before being eliminated themselves. Town of Salem was released in 2014 and can host 7 to 15 players.

Advertisment

Play Town of Salem Online

Werewolf Within

Werewolf Within brings social deduction into virtual reality, turning classic party game mechanics into an immersive experience. The game is only available on Oculus Rift, Windows, and PlayStation VR for five to eight players. In this game, players gather in a medieval village to debate who among them is a werewolf, relying on voice chat and social cues to survive each night.

Play Werewolf Within

Secret Neighbor

Secret Neighbor is a multiplayer horror game that was released in 2019 across multiple platforms. The game combines cooperative puzzle solving with hidden betrayal. A group of children explore a creepy neighbour's house to find their missing friend, unaware that one of them is secretly the Neighbor in disguise and quietly steering the group toward danger.

Play Secret Neighbor Online

Deceit 2

Deceit 2 divides players into three groups: The Innocent, The Infected, and The Cursed. The Innocent team has eight unique roles available to play, and The Infected and The Cursed each have five roles to choose from. The game supports up to nine players and is a great option for those looking to try this type of game because it is free-to-play.

Advertisment

Play Deceit 2 Online

SpyParty

In SpyParty, one player blends into a crowd as a spy, subtly completing objectives while another player, the Sniper, studies every movement, searching for the smallest clue that gives them away. This game is unique because its current game mode is 1v1.

Play SpyParty Online

Unfortunate Spacemen

Unfortunate Spacemen offers multiple game modes and is free-to-play. Spacemen work together on a space station while one secretly becomes a Monster, who is trying to devour the crew. The Monster is assisted by the Traitor, who is willing to help sabotage the crew.

Play Unfortunate Spacemen Online

Cormac Moylan, CMO of Loaded, has commented on this gaming genre that these games work on the phenomenon of same psychological tension that makes watching The Traitors so compelling and addictive. The games force players to rely on people they are not sure they can trust. That doubt is what keeps players talking, arguing, and second-guessing every decision.

Advertisment

“Social deduction games work best when the mechanics support those moments of doubt and confrontation. The constant uncertainty keeps players engaged from start to finish because no one ever feels completely safe. For fans of the show, these titles recreate that same sense of suspicion in a much more hands-on way.”

Also Read:

New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass-Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Roadcraft and More

God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

Advertisment

GTA 6 Delayed Because of Explosion in Rockstar’s Office? Here’s What We Know

GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar May Have Confirmed Key Gameplay and Story Features