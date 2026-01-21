New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass-Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Roadcraft and More

Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus seem to be competing with each other and why not. While PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for January include Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Xbox is coming up soon with games like Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Roadcraft. The best part is that Resident Evil Village is already available on Xbox Game Pass for the platforms Cloud, console, and PC. So, there seems to be some stiff competition going on. But we have some more interesting games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass from January 21, and the lineup looks pretty impressive for this month.

Advertisment

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Cloud, Handheld, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21

The game is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is a game from the legendary game creator Hideo Kojima, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. You play as Sam Bridges in the game, and your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Roadcraft (PC)- January 21

The game comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass. Roadcraft lets you run a disaster recovery company specializing in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Many tasks await you to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by weather, and much more. With your vehicles, carefully choose your path through abandoned factories, submerged dams, or out-of-service solar fields.

Advertisment

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21

The story for Ninja Gaiden Ragebound begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge. Ragebound retains the pick-up-and-play action of the classic titles, while introducing new layers of depth.

The Talos Principle 2 (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 27

The Talos Principle 2 comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass. It is a thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands on the first game's philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges.

Anno Mutationem(Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28

In this action-adventure game with RPG elements you become Ann: a highly skilled, combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in the giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express.

Advertisment

Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28

The game comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass. Construct your duchy one block at a time in this innovative rogue-lite adventure. Harness block-dropping mechanics to gather resources, rally troops, and stand firm against hostile forces. Every piece you place shapes the destiny of your realm, guiding you toward triumph. The Complete Edition brings all bonus content together in one definitive package.

MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) – January 29 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Make friends with adorable characters and dive into fun adventures with the MySims: Cozy Bundle. In MySims, you will use your creativity to rebuild a town, while in MySims Kingdom you’ll help a magical land grow and thrive. Along the way, you’ll uncover stories, explore new places, and meet plenty of quirky personalities.

Advertisment

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 29

The game comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass. Play as Space Marine Demetrian Titus and take on the Tyranid hordes in a brand-new campaign. Whether you go solo or join two friends in co-op, you’ll fight to defend the Imperium. You can also make your own Space Marine and jump into tough PvE and PvP matches with six classes to pick from.

Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – February 2

Set in a reimagined 19th-century Russia, Indika tells the story of a young nun on a surreal path of self-discovery. The game blends exploration, puzzles, and bursts of action with symbolic RPG elements, tackling themes of faith and authority through dark humor. With retro arcade flashbacks and a bizarre alliance with the devil, it delivers a one-of-a-kind mix of comedy and tragedy.

Advertisment

Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 3

The game comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass. Final Fantasy II returns in a fresh 2D style. The story begins with four orphans caught in the war between the Empire and the rebels. As they travel, they meet companions like Minwu the wizard, Prince Gordon, and Leila the pirate. Together, they face challenges, uncover stories, and experience both triumphs and heartbreak.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Library on January 31, 2026

Shady Part of Me (Cloud, PC, and Console) Cataclismo (PC)

Starbound (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Lonely Mountains Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Paw Patrol World (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Also Read:

God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android

Advertisment

GTA 6 Delayed Because of Explosion in Rockstar’s Office? Here’s What We Know

GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar May Have Confirmed Key Gameplay and Story Features

GTA 6 Releases for PS5 in November 2026-Is 2027 Too Soon for PS6 Release?