GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar May Have Confirmed Key Gameplay and Story Features

An ongoing tussle between Rockstar Games and the fired Rockstar employees has confirmed some of the GTA 6 leaks. These leaks came earlier from known leakers like @LegacyKillaHD, but now they seem to be confirmed by Rockstar Games itself. Rockstar Games has accepted firing the employees who had shared these leaks on various social media channels, and this has helped in the validation of these GTA 6 leaks. These GTA 6 leaks are focused on certain elements from GTA 6 story, gameplay, missions, and map.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Story Leaks

The game has chapters like RDR2, and there are 5 chapters in total. Also, shots from Trailer 2 were all from Chapters 1-3 and were made to run on Standard PS5. Lucia is the central character of this story, as Michael is to GTA 5, and Lucia/Jason have separate intro missions. Lucia has a baby that she abandons at a delicatessen before heading out to a bank robbery and then getting arrested for doing such an act. It is not known if the baby was a boy or a girl and obviously. There will be no kids in the game, and this only happens in a cutscene as a flashback of the past.

After a few years, Lucia gets released on probation, and she is picked up at the prison by Jason who is planning a robbery with her. The love angle in the game reveals that they will fall in love with each other after some time. The leaks also reveal that Lucia gets rid of her ankle monitor pretty early in the game, and the part where they jump off the bike into the truck is from Chapter 3. A new character in the game is Donnie, Jason's friend who works for Brian and is described as a "freak".

GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks

The character wheel in GTA 6 has three options: Solo Jason, Solo Lucia, and Dual Protagonist Control, where Lucia/Jason can be controlled simultaneously to team up in the open world. Some missions are also started using both at the same time. Limited Weapon System makes a return from Red Dead Redemption 2, but you can carry weapons in your trunk. Jason has a dead-eye-like ability, slows down time, and reveals weak spots. Lucia can do it too, but only on one shot.

Advertisment

Some other leaked gameplay features are 6 star wanted level, Rectangle GPS with pink waypoints, Greet and Antagonise, and Weight mechanics. Car driving in GTA 6 gets new wings as Driving is being revealed as "the best it's ever been". Gore/dismemberment is being built off of RDR2, and the cover system is now much more realistic.

One of the doubts that was wearing off the fans was exploration being dominated by Lucia’s ankle monitor, but the leaks reveal that Lucia's ankle monitor doesn't affect exploration. You can go buy a six-pack from the shop as seen in one of the Trailer 2 scenes, where Jason purchases beer from a shop. The relationship bar mentioned in the 2022 leaked clips still exists and it works like honour in RDR2. Much-wanted prone and duel-wielding weapons is not a gameplay feature for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Map Leaks

The map shows an island, and is not a panhandle. This could be disheartening for some of the fans who really believed in the rumored panhandle shape of GTA 6 map. Besides Miami and its surrounding areas, there will be three islands in the game, one of them being heavily inspired by the Bahamas. Ambrosia and Port Gellhorn are nothing compared to the size of Vice City, which is the biggest by far. There’s a “Fort” city inspired by Fort Knox, where they “stashed” gold with a bike trail around Lake Leonida.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Leaked Missions

In the very first mission of the game, you control Jason, and you have to follow a plane that is about to land and carries a Russian drug dealer. Apparently, Jason meets this guy and plans a mission to steal drugs. Later, in this drug-stealing mission, they are chased by the police, and the drug ends up falling into the ocean. There is a following mission where they will have to dive to retrieve it. The majority of the planning for the missions takes place at a nightclub., and there's a mission where you shoot a shark with a speargun. Lucia sneaks into a bodybuilding gang, and there's a mission where cops betray each other, but the context is unknown.

Apart from the above GTA 6 leaks, there are some leaks on the expansive open world of GTA 6, where there are 700+ shops and most interiors of a major open-world game. The game has shopping malls with shops in them, and there are skyscrapers with lifts in them. NPCs are AI enabled and realistic, and there are explorable underwater areas with treasure and secrets.

GTA 6 leaks, if at all real, have revealed a lot about the game and now the fans know what they are in for with GTA 6 release. The hype for the game is already high, and these leaks will definitely add more hype for the game.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Outspends Genshin Impact and Star Citizen to Become Video Games’ Priciest Project

GTA 6 Doesn’t Need GTA 5 Protagonists-Players Push for Fresh Gameplay Experience

GTA 6 Release is Confirmed for November 19, 2026-Will it Win Game of the Year?

Advertisment

GTA 6 Could Get Delayed Again as Jason Schreier Says, the Game is Not Content Complete