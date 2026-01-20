GTA 6 Delayed Because of Explosion in Rockstar’s Office? Here’s What We Know

Rockstar Games just doesn’t stop making it to the top headlines, and what makes this possible is their upcoming game, GTA 6. GTA 6 release date rumors keep the fans on the edge, as most of them point towards a further delay in release. GTA 6 has already been delayed twice, and now the game is all set to release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. While most of the fans fear a further delay in release, some are hopeful that they will get to play GTA 6 this year.

Now, in a recent development “Emergency services were called to the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland, early on Monday morning following reports of an explosion at the building”- Source (Mint). The reports revealed that GTA 6 developer studio, suffered structural damage because of a boiler blast. The explosion happened in a boiler room, but the exact details of the cause have not yet been revealed by the authorities.

Will this Explosion Cause Another GTA 6 Delay?

Yesterday, after the blast, rumors on GTA 6 further delay again surfaced on the web and some social media channels. Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of these rumors, and a post on ‘GTA 6’ subreddit by a user provides an update on the whole scenario. The update is titled ‘GTA 6 development not affected by Explosion’, and the post is based on a comment made by a Rockstar Games’ spokesperson to BNO news on the recent happenings at their studio. The spokesperson says “Many thanks to those who reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews, who were on scene quickly to assess the situation.”

The spokesperson indicated that its game development was not affected by Monday’s explosion, saying “Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational”.

This sounds like a relief, as this is not the first time, we have heard rumors on GTA 6 delay. Just sometime back a reputable insider Jason Schreier had indicated in a Spotify episode that GTA 6 was not content ready and could get delayed. This news had spread like wildfire on all the social media channels, as Rockstar Games has still not come out with any official marketing trailer for the game since the release of GTA 6 trailer 2.

For now, GTA 6 release is on track, and what we are hearing on all the social media channels and gaming forums are just rumors. Rockstar Games have not yet come out with any official confirmation on a further delay in the release of GTA 6. However, February 3, 2026, is one day that most of the fans would be looking forward to. This is the day when Take Two Interactive will have its next financial earnings call and most of the times some major announcements on upcoming games under Take Two are made during this time.

GTA 6 might get a trailer 3 soon, if the game is releasing in November 2026. But, if Rockstar Games doesn’t come out with any official announcement in the next few months, then a further delay can be surely expected in the release of the game.

